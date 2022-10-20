Arts University Plymouth appoints Jack Viant as Illustration Lecturer

Represented by the Bright Agency, Jack specialises in children’s illustrations and has worked with publishers from around the world

Illustrator and Designer Jack Viant has been appointed as a Lecturer on BA (Hons) Illustration at Arts University Plymouth. Specialising in children’s illustrations, Jack is published by Bloomsbury, Miles Kelly, Hachette and Oxford University Press, and represented by the Bright Agency.

Born and based in Plymouth, Jack is a graduate of Arts University Plymouth and has a long history of association with the university. While studying at a local secondary school Jack first attended Arts University Plymouth as part of a work placement. In 2011 he attended a summer school at the university for creatively gifted students from local schools. In September 2012 Jack joined a foundation year to prepare for degree-level study and then from September 2013 to June 2015 he studied BA (Hons) Illustration at the university, graduating with a First Class honours degree.

Jack Viant said: “I’m Arts University Plymouth’s number one cheerleader. I’ve studied and worked at the university in one way or another for at least the past decade and I’m thrilled to come full circle, after my illustration career has really taken off, and be able to share my experience with the BA (Hons) Illustration students. As a teenager, I felt like I lost all confidence during my time at school, but after I joined Arts University Plymouth I felt that confidence reawakening. The industry placement that I won studying at Arts University Plymouth, to work at Hallmark for a fortnight, changed my life.”

“I’ve had a varied career and I’m proud that since graduating I’ve worked with businesses across the south west, from branding Supha’s Street Food Emporium to working with Urban Splash on the Squiggly Wiggly Giant Squid in Royal William Yard, I’ve collaborated with Real Ideas as part of Illuminate and with Plymouth City Council in Tinside Lido. It’s an honour to have my work seen widely in the city where I live.”

“The highlight of my career to date has to be when the global Bright Agency contacted me and said they’d be interested in representing me. Since then I’ve worked with publishers all over the world, but the project that I’m most proud of is illustrating The Monster Who Was Scared of Soap, a Bloomsbury book written by Amy Sparkes. I worked hard to get to this point and I want to make sure that students at Arts University Plymouth can benefit from my experience and learn how to build sustainable careers that are rewarding and fulfilling.”

Mel Brown, Principal Lecturer and Assistant Dean at Arts University Plymouth, said:

“Jack was an exemplary student and an absolute pleasure to teach. He cleverly honed his natural talent into professionally-focused creative expertise and it’s been a joy to chart the progression of his freelance career since he graduated. Even before joining us as a Lecturer Jack had already taught Illustration in many different contexts, preparing him well for the role. Jack’s positive energy and commitment to students at Arts University Plymouth is second to none. To have Jack join us as a permanent member of the team is incredibly exciting. It feels like welcoming him home.”

