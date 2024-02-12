Aston University degree apprenticeship student announced as winner of national apprenticeship competition

Billy Gamov, who is studying engineering, has been named as Alstom Apprentice of the Year

• Degree Apprenticeships offer work-based routes to university to both established employees and school leavers.

An @AstonUniversity degree apprenticeship student has been announced as the winner of a national apprenticeship competition.

Billy Gamov, who is studying engineering and is due to graduate this year, has been named as the Alstom Apprentice of the Year 2024.

Alongside his studies he works full-time for the transport company as an engineering product delivery apprentice in York.

On receiving his award, Billy said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank my team and my line manager for nominating me for such a fantastic award.

“I am very grateful to have been recognised for my efforts as Apprentice of the Year, as it highlights the importance of alternative opportunities to help young professionals develop into their long-term careers.”

He added: “I also want to be supportive to other apprentices as my career progresses, in repayment of the overwhelming support I have received throughout my apprenticeship journey.”

As well as his studies and full-time role he volunteers as a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) ambassador, trained to give talks to teachers and young people to help inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.

Degree Apprenticeships offer work-based routes to higher education to those who are already established in their careers as well as school leavers. They are designed with employers and professional bodies to fill skill gaps in business and industry, apprenticeships give learners the knowledge and know-how to further their career and obtain a full degree.

All of the learning is designed so apprentices can directly apply their new knowledge and skills in the workplace on a day-to-day basis. Personal and professional performance will also improve with the support of coaches and mentors from both Aston University and their employer.

Dr Ahmad Baroutaji, interim head of the University’s Aston Professional Engineering Centre said:

“It is wonderful to hear about Billy’s success at Alstom and how he has demonstrated how degree apprenticeships can be an excellent route towards a fulfilling and successful career.

“It is one of the University’s priorities to prepare our students for work and life through contemporary learning experiences enriched with professional practice across all disciplines and courses – and our degree apprenticeships do just that.”

Alstom held a virtual awards on 7 February to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week which this year is being held between 6 and 11 February.

James Stanley, principal engineer technologist at Alstom said:

“Billy has demonstrated countless times how much of an exceptional individual he is. His meticulous approach to his work, his enthusiasm and his drive for success is evident in all that he does.

“He truly is a role model and it’s fantastic to see such a bright young individual within Alstom that – even from this early stage in his career – is showing great promise of a bright future with us.”

