Award for North Wales social enterprise recycler committed to apprentices

The largest social enterprise recycler in the UK, which prioritises staff learning and development, has collected an award from a leading Welsh apprenticeship provider.

Bryson Recycling (Wales), based in Colwyn Bay, was named Large Employer of the Year at Cambrian Training Company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered across Wales by Cambrian Training Company, the awards were held at The Metropole Hotel and Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

Gareth Walsh, Bryson Recycling (Wales) General Manager, said:

“We are so proud to win this award which reflects the learning culture that we have within the business. My entire management team has come through Cambrian Training’s apprenticeship programme and it’s nice to see them being recognised.

“They are now helping to mentor the next generation of apprentices coming through. Apprenticeships are integral to the company’s mission to manage resources sustainably and save the environment.”

Aiming to treat waste as a sustainable resource, Bryson Recycling supports Apprenticeships in Sustainable Recycling Activities and Systems Operational Management at Levels 2 to 4, delivered by Cambrian Training.

The apprenticeships provide the skills and knowledge to support employees who have been promoted from recycling operative to managers whilst also improving the quality and performance of the business.

Apprenticeships have also supported staff retention and growth at Bryson Recycling which has won contracts from two councils for five sites in Wales.

“We prioritise staff learning and development and ensure that all employees have opportunity to undertake accredited and informal training programmes,” added Gareth.

“The apprenticeship programme has had a direct benefit to our employees by creating a career path using the knowledge and skills they gain. In addition, the apprenticeship programme supports staff retention and growth within re-use and recycling internally.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s Managing Director, congratulated Bryson Recycling and the other award winners and finalists.

“Employers are the driving force behind the success of apprenticeships and their dedication to providing quality training and mentorship is commendable,” she said.

“Through their participation, they open the doors to real-world experiences, enabling apprentices to acquire the practical skills and knowledge necessary for their chosen fields.

“Apprenticeships are an investment in our future and they provide the foundation for a strong and vibrant economy.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

