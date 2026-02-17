Award glory for farming college as campus investment continues

COLEG Cambria Llysfasi is celebrating national recognition for its £10m Hwb Arloesi (Innovation Hub) development as construction gets underway on a new 50-bedroom student accommodation development, marking another major investment in the college’s future.

The state-of-the-art hub has been named Best Public or Community Building at the LABC Building Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding achievement in design, sustainability and construction quality.

Backed by more than £5.9m from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, the two-storey, carbon-neutral complex was built by Wrexham-based Read Construction and designed to support advances in land-based education.

Facilities include classrooms, laboratories, a library, meeting spaces, a coffee shop, climbing wall, HE centre and wellbeing hub.

The LABC judges praised the development, saying: “This project exemplifies excellence in sustainable design and collaborative construction to deliver a carbon-neutral building which integrates educational spaces with wellbeing and recreational facilities.

“Through enhanced insulation, airtightness and careful detailing, the project achieved superior thermal performances resulting in a significant reduction in primary energy use.”

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts congratulated the project team on the award and their continued partnership.

“We are incredibly proud to see Hwb Arloesi recognised at a national level,” said Elin.

“I would like to congratulate Read Construction, and everyone involved in delivering such an outstanding facility. From the college’s perspective, this building represents our ambition for learners, our commitment to sustainability, and our determination to provide inspiring environments that support both academic success and wellbeing.”

Alex Evans, Head of Estates and Facilities, added: “Coleg Cambria is proud to have Hwb Arloesi recognised at a national level at the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

“Delivered in partnership with TACP Architects and Read Construction and supported by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning programme, the building has been constructed to Carbon Net Zero standards.

“Featuring air source heating, solar panels, intelligent building management systems and modular timber construction, Hwb Arloesi supports the college’s ambition to decarbonise its estate. The facility has revitalised education at the Llysfasi site in Ruthin, providing modern, high-quality learning spaces that blend seamlessly with the local environment.”

Building on this success, Read Construction has also been appointed to deliver a new 50-bedroom student accommodation development at Llysfasi.

Following planning approval and the completion of all environmental assessments, construction teams are now on site laying the foundations for the multi-million-pound project.

Designed by TACP Architects, the building will provide high-quality, contemporary living spaces for students, including en-suite bedrooms, social breakout areas and communal zones designed to foster a strong sense of community.

Paul Izzard, Read Construction Site Manager for Hwb Arloesi, said: “Having delivered Hwb Arloesi, we understand how important it is to create buildings that genuinely enhance the student experience, and this accommodation will support learners both during and beyond their studies.

“We are thrilled to have won the award and thank Coleg Cambria for their support.”

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.