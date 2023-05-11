Barings Law Raises the Bar by Funding Future Solicitors’ SQE Exams

A leading Manchester Law firm has announced it will be part-funding the upcoming Solicitors Qualifying Examinations (SQE) of three of its legal staff.

Barings Law, which has more than 100 employees at its city centre office, is committed to nurturing talent and investing in what it calls the next generation of lawyers.

The SQE is a new assessment that all prospective solicitors in England and Wales have had to take since September 2021 and is a two-part examination which tests candidates’ legal knowledge and practical skills.

The examination is set to phase out the traditional route to qualification, which involves completing the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and then undertaking a training contract.

The firm, which has a strong track record of developing its trainee solicitors into outstanding lawyers, has recognised the importance of the SQE as the new benchmark for entry into the legal profession and is committed to ensuring its staff receive the best possible training and support.

Ahmad Ismaiel, one of the paralegals chosen for the funding initiative, spoke of his delight:

“I am extremely grateful to Barings Law for supporting me in this way. The SQE is a challenging course, and having the firm’s financial support means that I can focus on my studies and give it my best shot.

“This support demonstrates Barings Law’s commitment to my professional growth and development into becoming a qualified solicitor, and I am truly appreciative.

“It gives me the opportunity to further hone my legal skills and knowledge, and I am eager to make the most of this as I prepare for the exam. Having the backing of my firm motivates me to work hard and strive for success, and I am thankful for their investment in my career advancement.”

Barings Law offers a wide range of legal services including representing victims of consumer and business mis-selling on a no win, no fee basis.

Craig Cooper, Managing Director of Barings Law, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting our staff in their SQE examinations, who are undoubtedly the future of Barings Law.

As a firm, we have always believed in investing in our employees and providing them with the best possible training. We are confident that our trainees will excel in the exams and become excellent solicitors.

“Barings Law’s investment in the SQE examinations is a testament to the firm’s commitment to the legal profession and its employees. We want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain the best legal talent in the industry.

“We’re proud to be supporting our legal staff in this way, and we know they have what it takes to excel in the SQE. We’re excited to see what the future holds for them.”

