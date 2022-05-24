Barnsley College Art students showcase skills

Degree students at Barnsley College Higher Education have displayed their artwork in two end-of-year exhibitions in the town centre.

First and second year students on the BA (Hons) Fine Art Practice programme are displaying their work at the Cooper Gallery on Church Street until Thursday 26 May. Visitors are welcome between 10.00am and 4.00pm every day.

The Cooper Gallery event follows on from the successful exhibition held by third year students at The Civic theatre earlier in the month.

The two events have given the students an opportunity to showcase a broad range of work covering themes such as personal histories, comic con identities, LGBTQI+, politics, mental health and the formal qualities of materials and techniques.

Third year student Daisy Pennington said:

“The exhibition at The Civic was great, it got very busy at the opening event and all the attendees were captivated by our work. The reception of visitors to the work on display exceeded my expectations as everyone was fascinated with the work.”

Another third year student, Maisie Wilmott, added:

“We combined a diverse range of work in the exhibition from photography to sculpture, large scale paintings to plastic mobiles that hung from the ceiling. We filled the space well and working as a team brought us all closer together and there was some good feedback from visitors.”

Find out more about the BA (Hons) Fine Art Practice programme at the Barnsley College Higher Education Open Day on Tuesday 21 June, 4.00pm to 6.00pm, register to attend at www.barnsley.ac.uk/he-open-days/

