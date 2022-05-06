Cart

From education to employment
Bath College Music Alumni bags Early Morning Breakfast show on Radio 1

Bath College May 6, 2022
Seb Bailey, who studied Music Technology at Bath College, has just finished a residency as the Early Morning Breakfast presenter on BBC Radio 1.

24-year-old Seb came into Bath College to share his story with current students and give them advice on how they can develop their careers in radio.

Whilst studying, Seb started a dance music radio show on local station Somer Valley FM, for which he continues to host the drivetime programme, which he started doing in lockdown.

“Taking on the drivetime programme at Somer Valley was an incredible opportunity as I had to learn how to change from just talking about music to putting my personality across. I could dedicate the time to it as I was furloughed from my job.

“Eighteen months later I submitted the demo to Radio 1.”

Seb was one of five new presenters who joined BBC Radio 1 on rotation from February out of thousands of applicants to take a guest slot as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover 2021.

He explained to the current Bath College music students: “At Somer Valley FM I have a self-produced show, whereas at Radio 1 there’s a producer and loads of staff. They have so many people, there’s 40 people in the music team alone!”

“As a presenter for the BBC you have control over the show. You do faders and everything. You play all the songs out, unlike most commercial radio stations where it’s all scheduled.”

Seb went on to advise the students how they could upload their demos which could ultimately end up with them getting the same opportunity as him, on a show with around a million listeners.

He said: “All the skills I have stemmed back to being here at Bath College. I don’t want to get emotional, but pay attention! Things that I learned at college pop up all that time that I use and have needed to know.”

Bath College offers courses in Music Technology and Music Performance and applications are open for September 2022.

Published in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Bath College

