Best Practice Network and Kids Planet join forces to launch new early years graduate training scheme

Best Practice Network and national nursery group Kids Planet Day Nurseries are joining forces to launch an innovative new graduate training scheme.

The Early Years Teaching Status (EYTS) graduate recruitment programme will have 30 places initially and applications have now opened for a September start.

The programme is aimed at new graduates who want to begin a career in early years. Trainees will be employed in one of Kids Planet’s 115 nurseries, with programme design and course delivery by Best Practice Network.

Sian Marsh, Director, Early Years and ITT at Best Practice Network, said: “Through this exciting partnership graduates from all disciplines have the opportunity to train and develop to become qualified early years teachers, receiving EYTS, the only professional accreditation of its kind in the early years sector and endorsed by government for graduate practitioners.

“This programme will help graduates develop a fulfilling career in early years, playing an essential role in nurturing children’s learning and development from birth to age five and training to deliver the Early Years Foundation Stage.

“Graduates will have the unique opportunity to be taught by experts at Best Practice Network, while also gaining outstanding work experience through support and training with Kids Planet Academy and working in a variety of Kids Planet Day nurseries.”

Gill Mason, Head of Training and Development at Kids Planet, said: “At Kids Planet we are incredibly focused on children’s interests being at the heart of everything we do. Our mission statement, “working together to inspire your world” was born out of this belief.

“We want graduates who are positive and passionate and wants to work with children. We don’t expect experience, but we do expect focus. Working in childcare is a profession and it needs to be treated that way.

“Best Practice Network recognises the value and skills that early years add to the mix of dedicated early years professionals in our settings and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to offer passionate and talented graduates a blended learning approach combining both theory and practice.”

A graduate early years teacher information event is being hosted by Kids Planet, in partnership with Best Practice Network, on 7 July. For further information and registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/graduate-recruitment-open-day-tickets-371725710607

