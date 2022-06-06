FutureLearn is on the lookout for new sustainability partners to create more vital green skills courses

@FutureLearn A leading online learning platform aiming to become the UK’s top provider of online sustainability courses is on the lookout for new partners to boost its offering, and help more people increase their green skills.

FutureLearn is a global social education platform that delivers learning through online courses, partnering with more than 260 universities and brands.

Since launching its climate initiative in 2021 in the lead-up to COP26, FutureLearn has grown its portfolio to more than 120 climate action courses, on topics as wide-ranging as delving deeper into our oceans, and sustainability in fashion – all in partnership with leading organisations including the University of Glasgow, the University of Exeter, and London College of Fashion.

Building on previous pushes to make green skills courses as accessible as possible, including a collaboration with Global Citizen which rewards action on climate change with course upgrades, this World Environment Day (June 5) and World Ocean Day (June 8), FutureLearn would like to invite other like-minded organisations to get in touch.

“It’s our ambition to create the most comprehensive curriculum of online courses, and enable as many people as possible to upskill and introduce environmentally-friendly practices in their workplaces and day-to-day lives,” said Ian McIIwain, VP of Partnerships and Development at FutureLearn.

“But we can’t do this alone. We need to work closely with even more great leaders in the field to create a curriculum that is as effective and comprehensive as possible. The climate crisis is the great social and political challenge of our lifetime, and it’s never been more urgent to tackle climate change and take action now. Education, and making sure people are enabled to build the right skill sets, plays a vital part in achieving this.”

Combining different industries and not just looking for solutions in a specific remit will be key to coming up with greener ways of working that will really make a difference, according to Jaime Toney, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Solutions at the University of Glasgow, one of FutureLearn’s key strategic partners.

She was amongst the panel members of an Earth Day discussion group hosted by FutureLearn in April, to mobilise action against climate change through the power of education. It was attended by 55 leaders from industry and academic institutions around the world, including the Woodwell Climate Research Centre, the NatWest Group, and the University of Warwick.

“It’s about understanding why there is a need to make a change, and providing solutions that aren’t just about one specific area that you might be focussed on,” Toney said.

“Green skills are about a new way of thinking; innovations and solutions that can work for a wide range of remits to create real opportunities. By combining different disciplines and industries we can design effective solutions to the complex problems.”

What FutureLearn are looking for

Whether people want to learn about the science behind the climate crisis, or understand how to equip their organisation with essential green skills, FutureLearn would like to build on their current course offering, and give as many tools as possible to enact real change.

FutureLearn also focuses on cross-functional offerings in sustainability, so learners can develop their knowledge in sustainability within their own field, including Fashion and Sustainability, or Teaching Climate Change for Teachers.

FutureLearn would like to hear from brands and organisations who can help expand that breadth and depth of subjects, bring different areas of expertise together, and create new courses to help pivot even more learners into greener practices.

