Borussia Dortmund and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences launch BVB scholarship

Iserlohn/ Dortmund, 6 February 2023. The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and Borussia Dortmund have jointly launched a scholarship to support young talent in the field of education. This is part of the university cooperation between the two institutions that has been in place since last year.

BVB full scholarship

A total of five full scholarships per semester will be offered across campuses for all bachelor’s or master’s degree programmes at UE (excluding MBAs, orientation semesters and dual degree programs). In addition to paying the tuition fees, the scholarship holders are assigned a mentor from BVB as a permanent contact person for the duration of their studies, who takes care of the scholarship holders’ specific professional needs.

Scholarship holders take a look behind the scenes at the professional club

In addition to the BVB Mentoring Program, all scholarship holders have the opportunity to obtain an internship within the BVB Group. There will also be a biannual meeting at the stadium with all scholarship holders.

Professor Dr Maurits van Rooijen, President of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, who is very pleased with the new scholarship programme, shared: “Together with BVB, we at UE would like to contribute to more educational equality, because a high-quality education at a private university should not exclude top students on the basis of their background or financial possibilities. That is why we have been offering various scholarships for some time now. The BVB scholarship, with its exclusive proximity to one of the most world-renowned professional clubs, is special for us.”

BVB and UE expand their social commitment to education

BVB, which is committed to numerous social projects, is expanding its social commitment to education and higher education with the BVB scholarship.

“Through the scholarship, we come into direct contact with high-performing and highly motivated young professionals who get to know our company right from the start. For us, too, in addition to educational equity, the aim is to retain talent. The scholarship enables us to support young people who, without financial assistance, might have fewer chances of gaining access to a private university,” explains Carsten Cramer, Managing Director at Borussia Dortmund, the importance of the scholarship programme with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences.

Admission requirements and application deadline

The application deadline for the BVB scholarship is 31 January for the summer semester ( exception for 2023: the application deadline has been extended to February 14, 2023 ) and 31 July for the winter semester. Anyone who successfully enrols in a bachelor’s or master’s degree programme at UE can apply. More information about the application can be found here: BVB Scholarship Information | Application | UE Germany (ue-germany.com).

The university cooperation between UE and BVB has been in place since July 2022 and enables UE students to gain insights into BVB’S work, meet well-known BVB personalities and gain experience at one of the world’s most renowned professional clubs.

The new BVB scholarship now takes the collaboration between the two institutions to a new level.

Background:

About Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB has more than 10 million fans in Germany alone and also has a rapidly growing fan base worldwide. The eight-time German champions and five-time DFB Cup winners were the first German club to win a European Cup competition in 1966. Likewise, in 1997, BVB became the first Bundesliga club to win the UEFA Champions League; this was also followed by winning the World Cup in the same year. With a total turnover of over 400 million euros, Borussia Dortmund is also one of the economically strongest football clubs in the world.

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences with locations in Berlin, Potsdam (“UE Innovation Hub”), Hamburg, Iserlohn and the Virtual Campus (“Campus in the cloud”) is a state-recognised private university. Combining tech, data and design, it trains digital pioneers of tomorrow and focuses on teaching relevant key skills for the job markets of the future – by breaking down traditional academic models.

In particular, with the innovative and forward-looking Virtual Campus, which is a long-term strategic initiative of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, it aims to build a university of tomorrow’s generation. In the subject areas of Business, Sport and Psychology, Art and Design as well as Tech and Software, designers and decision-makers are trained who combine creativity, entrepreneurial thinking, practical relevance, internationality and virtual innovation.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and dual Bachelor’s, and MBA degree programs. The university has been institutionally accredited by the German Council of Science and Humanities for a maximum period of ten years and system-accredited by the accreditation agency FIBAA and received the German Education Award in 2022. In addition, its practice-oriented dual study programs were awarded the STERN seal as “Best Provider of Dual Studies”. UE currently has around 3,500 students from Germany and abroad. www.ue-germany.com

