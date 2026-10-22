Bradford Artist and Chef Swaps Creative Career for Joinery Apprenticeship at 39

A Bradford woman who spent a decade working as an artist and chef has started a new career as an apprentice joiner at 39, for housing provider Incommunities.

The 2026 intake of two apprentice joiners, two apprentice plumbers, one apprentice electrician and one apprentice gas engineer were selected from 1,316 applicants for the six roles.

For new apprentice joiner Sonia, joining Incommunities marks the start of a completely new career.

She along with fellow recruits Shabs, Matthew, Luis, Jack and Reece, completed a two-week induction, learning how different services across Incommunities work together to support customers and communities.

This included shadowing neighbourhood, customer service and empty homes teams, meeting existing apprentices and taking part in a community day of action in Clayton.

Each new apprentice brings a different story and reason for choosing a career in the trades.

Sonia said:

“I was ready for a new challenge and wanted a career that offered more stability. I spent a decade working as an artist and chef on creative projects with communities across the Bradford district, so I was looking for something practical and creative that also had a strong social purpose.

“Women, especially women of colour, are underrepresented in the trades, and I wanted to be part of changing that.

“I’m from Bradford and already knew Incommunities as a major local employer. My mum used to work here and told me about the apprenticeship scheme, so I applied with a focus on my transferrable skills and was thrilled to gain a place! I am really enjoying learning at college and from experienced joiners at work. Everyone I’ve met has been so encouraging.”

For apprentice gas engineer Luis, the opportunity has a strong personal connection – he grew up in an Incommunities home after moving to the UK from the Philippines.

He said:

“I remember colleagues visiting to carry out gas checks and repairs. They were always helpful and welcoming and wanted to make sure we were comfortable in our home. Some of the people I met then are now people I work with.

“University was the route everyone talked about, but I knew it wasn’t for me. An apprenticeship felt like the right way to change direction, learn practical skills and build a career.

“I applied last year and reached the final interview but narrowly missed out. I asked if I could do work experience so I could build the skills I was missing. I completed two placements, got to know the team and learned more about the tools and the role.

“I applied again this year and was successful. The experience made me even more certain that I wanted to become a gas engineer.”

In the last 15 years alone, Incommunities has trained more than 91 trade apprentices across 14 different trade areas. Many have built long-term careers and progressed into other roles within the business.

With more than 900 colleagues, Incommunities is one of Bradford’s biggest employers. More than 200 colleagues work in practical trades, including plumbing, plastering, electrical work, horticulture and multi-skilled roles.

Dennis Wellington, Director of Property Services at Incommunities, said:

“Our apprenticeship scheme has been helping people build lasting careers for over 20 years. We are very proud of that record and of the skilled, experienced colleagues who began their careers with us as apprentices.

“This year’s new recruits each bring something different. Their stories show that talent can come from many places and that there is no single route into a successful career.

“As one of Bradford’s biggest employers, we have an important part to play in creating opportunities and developing the skills our district needs. We want our apprentices to feel supported, learn from experienced colleagues and have the chance to grow with us.

“We are delighted to welcome our six new apprentices and look forward to seeing where their careers take them.”

The apprentices will combine practical, on-the-job experience with college-based learning and nationally recognised trade qualifications. Incommunities apprenticeships usually last between two and four years.