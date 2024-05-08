Bradford College team up with Sewell Construction for ambitious T Level project

Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) have partnered with Sewell Construction for the creation of their new multi-million-pound T Level facilities.

The work, which starts in May, will involve the remodelling of a number of areas within the College’s David Hockney Building to create a high-quality training environment, enabling students to learn skills which will help them in their future careers.

The project is the result of a £3.5m Department for Education (T Level Capital Fund – Wave 5) investment. As well as adding new lecturing spaces for business and media students, the project will also create new hair and beauty salon facilities and refurbish the college’s existing training restaurant. Both will be open to the public and used by students to hone their new skills in real-life environments.

The commercial and training salon will include a barbers, nail bar and laser room for beauty treatments, and the restaurant will incorporate a new outdoor street food cabin and dining area. Business and admin students will have refurbished classrooms, and media students will be able to use the latest technology in a new TV studio, editing and sound suites.

The fast-paced construction programme will take place over the summer, allowing students to return in September to their brand-new facilities.

This isn’t the first time Bradford College and Sewell Construction have worked together, with the construction company transforming the College’s science and technology T Level facilities last year, also creating a mock nursery and simulated hospital environment for childcare and health students.

Pamela Sheldon, Head of Projects at Bradford College said: “We’re delighted to be working with Sewell Construction again to bring even more exceptional vocational T Level facilities to Bradford College. Their team is helping us realise our ambitious plans to create the best facilities to help turn our students’ passions into successful professions.”

“Sewell Construction haven’t just helped us to create better a better campus for our students, but they’re also getting involved in our curriculum, supporting our construction students with masterclasses, work placements and industry insight days. Together, we can help young people achieve their potential, and really change lives.”



Dave Major, who is leading the project for Sewell Construction, said: “It’s fantastic to work with a partner who shares our values, and our team have loved getting involved in supporting the next generation of construction professionals. The college have been really keen to embed sustainability and social value into their refurbishment projects, and we’re looking forward to seeing students enjoying their new facilities when they return after summer.”

Work on the new college facilities is expected to begin at the end of May, after the company were appointed through the Procure Partnerships Framework. Sewell Construction and sister company I&G have delivered in excess of £40m worth of projects alongside Procure Partnerships, with the framework offering public sector clients a dynamic and compliant route to market using mini-competition and direct award functions.

Sewell Construction and Bradford College will also be working together on the refurbishment of the college’s Advanced Technology Centre, which is being revamped to help accommodate the college’s increasing demand for student places.