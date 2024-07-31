Bradford Mill Demolition Paves Way for £17m Cutting-Edge Future Technologies Centre 

Newly appointed contractor Morgan Sindall Construction has commenced demolition of a derelict mill on Thornton Road, making way for Bradford College’s purpose-built Future Technologies Centre.



The demolition of Junction Mills marks the start of construction on the state-of-the-art four-storey building, which will become the home of modern automotive and digital engineering training at Bradford College.

Once opened, the facility will offer students skills in new technologies, such as electric/hybrid vehicles and advanced manufacturing. The Centre will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.



The first phase of work is being undertaken by Morgan Sindall, a leader in the construction of UK education facilities. This includes extensive site surveys and now the demolition of the vacant Junction Mills building.

The project was made possible thanks to £15 million funding from the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF), secured in October 2022, and boosted by a £2 million College contribution.

Christopher Malish, Bradford College’s Vice Principal of Finance & Corporate Services, said:

“We’re thrilled to see work scaling up after years of logistics and planning and are delighted to be working with Morgan Sindall. We have an exciting time ahead as we develop sector-leading facilities. This is a huge boost for the College but also a transformative investment in Bradford city centre, that also supports the wider city centre development.

“This multi-million-pound investment will create a cutting-edge learning environment for the local community, allowing the College to deliver on its mission of transforming lives. These new facilities are designed to address big societal challenges, enrich our local workforce, and showcase a range of inspiring careers.”



Once completed in the 2025/2026 academic year, the Bradford College Automotive and Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises. As many as 650 students could enrol at the Centre.

Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction’s Yorkshire Business, added:

“Our purpose as a business is to create inspiring places that enhance local communities, and we are proud to support Bradford College in the delivery of this sector leading facility which will provide a cutting-edge learning environment for the local community, allowing the College to deliver on its mission of transforming lives.



“It is a great pleasure to be working with the College and we look forward to continuing our close working relationship as well as supporting students, staff, the local community, and wider stakeholders throughout the delivery of the project.”

Over the last two years, Bradford College has secured nearly £32 million in funding. This substantial investment is helping the College to reshape and rebuild aspirational new facilities in the heart of Bradford.



Several other Bradford College construction projects will take shape over the summer, including new £3.5m vocational T Level facilities in the existing David Hockney Building and a £6.9m refurbishment of the derelict Garden Mills site into a higher-education STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) building, also on Thornton Road.

Alongside a £1.2m college-funded refurbishment of the Advanced Technology Centre and new substation installation, these facilities form part of an ambitious estates strategy to nurture careers in vital sectors supporting regional economic growth.

The work comes just after Bradford College also received a £2.6m grant for energy-efficiency works that will contribute to ambitious national net-zero targets. Delivered by Salix and run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the Phase 3c Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) aims to slash energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.



With a Bradford College contribution taking the funding total to over £3 million, the PSDS project will connect the David Hockney building and Advanced Technology Centre to the Bradford Energy Network by March 2026.