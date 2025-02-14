Breaking Barriers: Jasmine’s Apprenticeship Journey in Highways and Construction

Jasmine has always known she wanted a career that kept her active and engaged. The idea of being confined to an office never appealed to her, she preferred being on her feet, working outdoors, and taking on practical challenges. Studying and coursework was never her strongest suit, but hands-on work came naturally. When she came across Sandwell College’s Level 2 Highways Operative Apprenticeship at Doocey Group, it seemed like the perfect fit.

Despite highways and construction being traditionally male-dominated fields, Jasmine was undeterred. She saw an opportunity to challenge stereotypes and make a mark in an industry that interested her. The apprenticeship not only offered the chance to gain valuable experience but also allowed her to develop the skills she needed to build a sustainable career.

Breaking barriers as a female Apprentice

Being one of the first female Highways Operative apprentice at Doocey Group came with its own set of challenges and rewards. Initially, stepping into a male-dominated environment was daunting, but Jasmine quickly found her footing. The responsibility of being a trailblazer was significant, but she embraced the limelight. Knowing that she was paving the way for other women in the industry gave her a sense of pride and purpose.

One of the defining moments in her journey was winning Young Apprentice of the Year at the Building the Future Awards 2024. Receiving this recognition made all the hard work and dedication she had poured into her apprenticeship worthwhile. Winning the award not only boosted her confidence but also reinforced her belief that she belonged in the industry.

Support from Doocey Group and her mentors played a crucial role in her success. She describes the company as an “extended family,” always ready to provide guidance and encouragement. Dean, her assessor from Sandwell College and “role model” was always on hand for invaluable advice, helping her navigate both technical and personal growth aspects of her journey.

Winning Young Apprentice of the Year – Building the Future Awards 2024

Winning Young Apprentice of the Year was a moment of immense pride for Jasmine. Standing on stage to accept the award and deliver a speech was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating. While she had a feeling she “might win”, walking away with the award was a “day to remember”.

The recognition has had a profound impact on her confidence. It has reinforced her belief in her abilities and opened doors for future career progression. Her advice to other apprentices, especially young women entering male-dominated industries, is simple: “Don’t be afraid, just because it’s seen as a male industry – it doesn’t mean women can’t excel. Get stuck in, get your hands dirty, and prove yourself. My apprenticeship has enabled me to do just that – prove myself.”

Future aspirations and the impact of apprenticeships

With her Level 2 Highways Operative Apprenticeship complete, Jasmine has now secured a full-time position as a Highways Operative Technician at Doocey Group. Her journey is far from over, she has ambitious goals for the future. She aspires to move into a supervisory role, then transition into project management, and ultimately, work in health and safety within the industry.

Reflecting on her journey, Jasmine acknowledges that her apprenticeship has not only equipped her with technical skills but has also contributed significantly to her personal and professional growth. It has taught her leadership, problem-solving, and resilience, skills that will serve her well as she progresses in her career.

Apprentices like Jasmine are the future of the industry. Through structured training, practical experience, and mentorship, they help address skills gaps and bring fresh perspectives to the field. Their journeys are proof that apprenticeships are not just about learning a trade but about shaping the next generation of industry leaders.

Kirstie Stuart, Head of HR and Support Services concluded:

“We are incredibly proud of Jasmine and all that she has achieved during her apprenticeship with Doocey Group. As one of our first female Highways Operative apprentices, she has demonstrated outstanding dedication, resilience, and skill, paving the way for more women to thrive in this sector. Winning Young Apprentice of the Year at the Building the Future Awards is a testament to her hard work and commitment. At Doocey Group, we are passionate about developing the next generation of talent through apprenticeships, and Jasmine’s journey is a perfect example of how these opportunities can lead to rewarding and successful careers.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges continued:

“It is brilliant to see young women excelling in the highways and construction industries. Jasmine’s journey is a fantastic example of how apprenticeships provide a strong foundation for future careers, breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for success. Her hard work and determination are truly inspiring, and I hope her story encourages more young women to consider careers in traditionally male-dominated sectors.”