Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

British Airways, Capgemini, the National Trust and the NHS join The Genie Programme for 2023

Amazing Apprenticeships November 16, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Apprenticeship managers, a talent partner and emerging skills lead first to announce participation in the social mobility, inclusion and diversity training course by Amazing Apprenticeships next year.

Vocational pathway professionals from four leading companies have committed to investing in social mobility and widening access to opportunity within their organisations.

“I am keen to challenge the status quo,” says Pamela Case, apprenticeship project manager at NHS South Yorkshire. “Employers have moved a long way since 2017, and yet we have to go further in widening participation and increasing diversity in our organisations – apprenticeships can easily support this.”

Designed to create a safe learning environment alongside like-minded people, The Genie Programme empowers individuals to expand their skills and knowledge, gain access to research and experts, expand their network around equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and develop a Pitch for Change to initiate within their organisation.

“As a socially mobile person, I am so excited to develop my skillset in EDI and develop with experts, a tangible strategy that I can take to British Airways to make real changes for the future. I’m excited to have the structured programme and expert insight to back up what I hope to drive,” adds Samantha McGrane, emerging talent partner at British Airways With an increased intake, The Genie Programme is accepting applications for 2023. To find out more about the programme visit www.genieprogramme.com/ or book a call to discuss whether the programme is a good fit for your organisation.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Amazing Apprenticeships

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .