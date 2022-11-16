British Airways, Capgemini, the National Trust and the NHS join The Genie Programme for 2023

Apprenticeship managers, a talent partner and emerging skills lead first to announce participation in the social mobility, inclusion and diversity training course by Amazing Apprenticeships next year.

Vocational pathway professionals from four leading companies have committed to investing in social mobility and widening access to opportunity within their organisations.

“I am keen to challenge the status quo,” says Pamela Case, apprenticeship project manager at NHS South Yorkshire. “Employers have moved a long way since 2017, and yet we have to go further in widening participation and increasing diversity in our organisations – apprenticeships can easily support this.”

Designed to create a safe learning environment alongside like-minded people, The Genie Programme empowers individuals to expand their skills and knowledge, gain access to research and experts, expand their network around equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and develop a Pitch for Change to initiate within their organisation.

“As a socially mobile person, I am so excited to develop my skillset in EDI and develop with experts, a tangible strategy that I can take to British Airways to make real changes for the future. I’m excited to have the structured programme and expert insight to back up what I hope to drive,” adds Samantha McGrane, emerging talent partner at British Airways With an increased intake, The Genie Programme is accepting applications for 2023. To find out more about the programme visit www.genieprogramme.com/ or book a call to discuss whether the programme is a good fit for your organisation.

