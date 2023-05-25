British Esports 2022/23 Student Champs Finals Dates Announced

British Esports is delighted to announce that the final of the largest esports tournament open to schools and colleges from across the UK, will take place from June 24th – 25th, 2023, at Confetti X, the 100-seater 4,000 sq ft multi-event esports complex in Nottingham.

The Student Champs Live Finals will showcase the very best student teams from across the United Kingdom in a thrilling two-day event. This year’s finals features the very best teams from over 5,000 players competing nationally, representing over 180 unique schools and colleges. Promising to be a thrilling occasion, the 2023/23 finals will feature the Nationals, Division 1 and Women In Esports Division matches on the mainstage.

Tickets are free and available now via studentchampsfinals.eventbrite.co.uk.

Grab your chance to witness the next generation of esports champions in action!

The British Esports Student Champs have consistently served as a platform for young esports talent to showcase their abilities, allowing them to not only excel in gaming but also to develop a wide range of valuable skills through immersive participation. Since September 2022, students from all divisions have been competing fiercely in the Winter and Spring Season, enduring multiple elimination rounds to secure their spot in the Grand Finals. This event represents the dedication and passion of these students alongside their institution, as well as the growth and impact of esports throughout the education sector.

Chester King, CEO at British Esports, expressed his enthusiasm for the grand Finals, saying, “The Student Champs Finals provide an incredible opportunity for students to showcase their talent on a national stage. It’s inspiring to witness the level of dedication and skill these students bring to the competition. This event not only highlights their achievements but is also a celebration of the growing esports community and the potential for students to develop transferable skills through their involvement in esports.”

“Working collaboratively with our partners at British Esports to deliver the Student Champs Finals in Confetti X is an incredible experience for both our teams but most importantly our students.” said Gin Rai, Esports Manager and CL at Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, emphasising the importance of hosting events like the Student Champs Finals at Confetti X. “We all get to connect, align our passions, and give our students a key ‘Do It For Real’ experience via the multi-game finals event. They get to work in all of the key production roles that bring together the full show, whilst working with British Esports as live clients. This has been greatly successful in the past three years of running the finals and we’re looking forward to seeing who will be crowned champions in 2023.”

The tournament will feature intense matches in popular games such as League of Legends (LoL), Valorant (Val), Overwatch 2 (OW2), and Rocket League (RL). The event will include varying match formats and advantages to test the skills and strategies of the competing teams.

SCHEDULE*

Doors open for attendees from 9:30am, and competitors from 8:30am.

Saturday 24th June:

10:30am – Valorant Division 1

1:00pm – Valorant Nationals

3:30pm – League of Legends Division 1

5:30pm – League of Legends Nationals

Sunday 25th June:

10:30am – Overwatch 2 Division 1

1:00pm – Overwatch 2 Nationals

3:30pm – Overwatch 2 Women in Esports

5:30pm – Rocket League Division 1

6:30pm – Rocket League Nationals

*timings are approximate and subject to change

Published in