BSDC named among UK’s top 10 for apprenticeship achievement

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is celebrating exceptional apprenticeship success, having secured a place among the top 10 apprenticeship providers in the UK. The College achieved an impressive 72.9% success rate for the 2023–24 academic year, significantly above the national average of 60.5%.

This recognition highlights BSDC’s commitment to delivering high-quality technical education and building strong partnerships with both local and national employers. The achievement rate measures the proportion of apprentices who successfully complete their programme and pass their end-point assessment.

The national apprenticeship achievement rate rose to 60.5% in 2023–24, up from 54.3% the previous year. This marks the largest annual increase since apprenticeship standards were introduced. Dropout rates also fell significantly, from 44.1% to 38.1%, as the sector moves toward the government’s target of a 67% achievement rate by the end of 2024–25.

BSDC’s performance not only exceeds national benchmarks but also places it firmly among the top-performing colleges in the country. The College continues to build on its “Skills Promise”, ensuring every student develops the technical and personal skills needed to thrive in the global workplace.

Caroline Jennings, Director of Apprenticeships, commented: “This is a fantastic milestone for our college and our community. It’s a testament to the dedication of our apprentices, the support of our employer partners and the passion of our staff. We’re proud to be helping shape the skilled workforce of the future.”

An apprenticeship combines real work experience with industry-specific training and qualifications. Apprentices gain valuable skills and hands-on experience, while employers benefit from enthusiastic team members trained to meet their business needs.

Successful apprentices at the College were recently celebrated during its annual Further Education and Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony, held at the Pirelli Stadium. The event honoured outstanding learners, including Toyota Manufacturing UK apprentice, Emily Bettridge, who was named Apprentice of the Year 2025 for her achievements in Mechatronics.

During her apprenticeship at Toyota Manufacturing UK, Emily has made a significant impact in the workplace. She won a gold medal in the Mechatronics category of the WorldSkills UK competition and earned a place in Squad UK, alongside fellow apprentice Liz Hopkinson. Emily initially pursued A-Levels and began university before deciding that an apprenticeship was a better fit for her goals.

Emily said: “I’ve always been quite hands-on, so mechatronics is a good mix of PLC programming and gaining experience with tools. I’ve enjoyed the apprenticeship a lot more than university and it has opened doors for me, as well as being more beneficial to me as a person. Competing and winning gold in the WorldSkills national finals has been a definite highlight. We’re now in the international squad and training to hopefully compete in the international finals in Shanghai in 2026. In the future, I’m hoping to continue at Toyota and further develop my skills.”