BT Group to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates

BT Group today announced plans to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates for its September 2023 intake.

The company will recruit talent into the company across areas as diverse as engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors. The new recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, London and Manchester.

Many of these state-of-the-art offices form part of BT Group’s Better Workplace Programme – the largest workplace improvement programme and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK. The programme, which will complete in 2024, will establish an estate of future fit, high tech workspaces where colleagues can collaborate, innovate and deliver the best service for BT Group’s customers and for the business.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years. The company has around 4,000 colleagues working towards their qualifications at any given time.

Athalie Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer, BT Group said:

“As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.

“Despite the current economic backdrop, we’re building a future pipeline of talent to help drive growth across our business, deliver great outcomes for all of our customers and tounderpin economic growth in the UK.”

In 2022, BT Group was ranked third in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the UK and as part of its Manifesto for responsible, inclusive, and sustainable growth the company has pledged to build a more diverse talent pool.

Alongside its apprenticeship and graduate scheme opportunities, BT Group is investing in several initiatives to support young people and jobseekers. These include Work Ready and FastFutures which have already helped thousands of young people kickstart their careers, providing opportunities for young people looking to launch their careers and preparing them for the world of work.

Work Ready and FastFutures form part of BT Group’s ambition to help 25m people in the UK develop the skills they need to make the most of life in the digital world by 2026 and to build a diverse digital talent pipeline for the business and the UK.

