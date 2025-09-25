Budding chefs ‘rice’ to risotto workshops challenge at Welshpool High School

Budding chefs at Welshpool High School have been putting their culinary skills to the test with guidance from the leading independent training provider to the Welsh hospitality industry.

WJEC Level 1/2 Vocational Award Hospitality and Catering Years 10 and 11 students were challenged to cook the perfect risotto at two culinary arts workshops held at the school on Monday by Cambrian Training Company, which has its headquarters in Welshpool.

Cambrian Training Company training officers Andy Addis-Fuller and Jobe Davies were on hand to provide expert tuition and the students were praised for rising to the cooking challenge.

“The workshops were an opportunity to promote and raise awareness of vocational education, work-based learning apprenticeships and skills career paths with school students, parents and the wider community,” said Andy.

“Full marks to the students for taking onboard our tips and advice, as they produced some excellent risotto dishes. Hopefully, some of them will choose to become chefs in the Welsh hospitality industry and follow an apprenticeship pathway.”

Rachel Lewis, Head of Design and Technology from Welshpool High School, said: “Pupils really enjoyed the workshops. It’s great to be able to work with agencies within the local community and professionals from the community, showing future possibilities available to them. A successful and productive day, well done and thanks to all involved.”

Cambrian Training Company has chosen September – and its 30th anniversary – to launch a new competition for Years 10 and 11 school students in Powys and the company’s culinary arts apprentices.

Two competition finals will take place in the Cambrian Training Company Pavilion at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on the second day of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair on November 25

The finals coincide with the first day of the UK WorldSkills Finals being hosted by Wales for the first time and the opening day of registrations for Skills Competition Wales 2025/26.

“We hope this new competition and the WorldSkills Finals encourage more work-based learning apprentices from Cambrian Training Company to enter Skills Competition Wales 2026,” said Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien.

Last week, former Cambrian Training Company apprentice Gabi Wilson from Rhayader, who works at Chapters, a Green Michelin star restaurant in Hay-on-Wye, represented Team UK in cooking competition at EuroSkills in Denmark.

She hopes to go on to qualify for the Team UK in the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Cambrian Training celebrates 30 years: Founded in 1995 and set-up as a subsidiary of Mid-Wales Tourism, based at Old Coach Chambers, Welshpool. Held contract with Powys Training and Enterprise Council to deliver NVQs.