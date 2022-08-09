Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Burnley College Toasts Success for Apprentices Thanks to New Partnership with Budweiser

Burnley College August 9, 2022
Staff and students at Burnley College

Burnley College are toasting their success after securing a new apprenticeship partnership with international beer giant Budweiser.

Themis at Burnley College has signed an exclusive apprenticeship deal with Budweiser Brewing Group to create three new roles for apprentices at the top college.

The deal, which will see three new apprentices start at Budweiser Brewing Group’s £115m facility in Samlesbury, is the result of a year-long negotiation with the international brewing giant.

The mechanical and electrical engineering roles will start in September.

Themis at Burnley College prides itself on its links with industry, ensuring learners leave with the best possible experience, knowledge and connections.

The college is always looking for new opportunities for links with businesses, of all shapes and size, and they expect demand for the three apprenticeships with Budweiser Brewing Group will be highly sought after by their learners.

Hannah Cutler, Head of Themis at Burnley College said it is an honour for the college to work with such a well-known company and industrial powerhouse.

She said: “At Themis we believe in equipping our Apprentices with the most relevant skills, the latest industry skills and the best opportunities with the biggest names in manufacturing.

“Working with Budweiser achieves all of those goals and more. We pride ourselves on our links with industry and we’re honoured to be working alongside such a prestigious company.”

The closing date for applications for these once-in-a-lifetime roles with one of the most successful brewing companies in the world is ending this week.

Chris Blacow, Reliability Manager from Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland, said: “To be able to connect with such a well-respected and innovative Apprenticeships provider in the area is fantastic.

“Together we can share best practice, share our skills and knowledge and work together to create a strong, flexible, resilient workforce for the future.”

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics:
Burnley College

