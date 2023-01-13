Business School unveils free digital, environmental and creative courses for 2023

COLEG CAMBRIA has launched free courses in leadership, management and the creative, digital and environmental sectors for 2023.

The college’s Northop Business School unveiled new programmes in association with partners such as NEBOSH, Prince2 and the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Cambria will roll out the fully funded qualifications as part of the Personal Learning Account (PLA) Zero Net Skills scheme which is available until the summer for anyone aged 19 and over, living in Wales and in employment.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement, said the courses are designed to support Continuing Professional Development (CPD) across a wide range of industries, in collaboration with partners in the private and public arenas.

She added the flexible nature of the programmes – including remote and blended learning – will appeal to those already in full time jobs and earning above or below the usual PLA salary cap of £29,534, which has been temporarily lifted.

“Given the national shortage in green and digital skills the PLA scheme is targeting those areas with a variety of fully-funded courses,” said Jane.

“Anyone who meets the criteria can register, they’re a great way to boost CPD in the workplace for business owners and managers and given the cap has only been lifted until July we are encouraging people to sign up ahead of that deadline.”

Among the courses are Level 4-6 Leadership and Management qualifications with the ILM, including a Level 6 Diploma that would usually cost £1995.

“The programmes we’ve designed meet the demand of the private and public sectors at a time when recruitment is incredibly challenging,” said Jane.

“We worked in partnership – especially during the pandemic – to ensure the feedback we’ve received was taken on board, so these qualifications are tailormade to support career development.

She added: “Whatever the subject, the business school takes the temperature of the economic and recruitment climate to ensure our learners – particularly those in employment – have access to flexible, real-life, real-time experiences that will have a positive impact on their daily working lives.

“We believe we’ve done that and urge people to get in touch soon to find out more.”

For information, email [email protected] or call 0300 30 30 006.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or visit www.cambria.ac.uk/personal-learning-account.

