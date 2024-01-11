Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Café Culture students take part in coffee competition to celebrate Kirklees College’s new partnership with Coffee Brothers

Kirklees College January 11, 2024
0 Comments
Cafe Culture students pose for a photo with representatives from coffee brothers, stood in front of double doors and a white wall with a decal that reads Landings 72

Kirklees College is excited to announce a new partnership with Coffee Brothers. Coffee Brothers are a local, family-run business and are the new coffee suppliers for the college’s Landings 72 Café and Restaurant.

On Wednesday 10 January, Level 2 Café Culture students at the college took part in a coffee competition to mark the beginning of the new partnership with Coffee Brothers, judged by two representatives from the business. The students were challenged to make a coffee that based on a theme of their choosing. The themes ranged from holidays to destinations, and included Paddington Bear, Christmas and more.

The winner was Wiktoria Piwowarska who created a Barbie themed strawberry bubble tea and strawberry milkshake. Second place went to Maddie Bilski, who made a butterscotch latte and flamed orange cappuccino based on a Paddington Bear theme. Third place was awarded to Jersey Lamb, who created a shaken red velvet flat white as a take on Kanye West’s album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

Manager of Landings 72’s Café and Deli, Rosey Craven said:

“The competition was an opportunity for students to work on a creative brief, testing their barista skills and ability to think outside the box. It was also a chance for the students to build their confidence and have some fun. Thank you to Coffee Brothers for taking the time to visit the college and judge the competition.”

Brad Cooper, Director of Coffee Brothers was one of the judges in attendance. Speaking about the competition and the new partnership, he said:

“We are very proud to partner with our local college and loved being part of the competition to mark the start of our collaboration with Kirklees College. We enjoyed tasting the student’s coffees and are looking forward to what’s to come during our work with the college.”

Landings 72 Café, Deli and Restaurant is open to members of the public Monday – Friday. To find out more about opening times and to see their themed evening menus, please click here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Student view
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Student view
Kirklees College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .