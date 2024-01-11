Café Culture students take part in coffee competition to celebrate Kirklees College’s new partnership with Coffee Brothers

Kirklees College is excited to announce a new partnership with Coffee Brothers. Coffee Brothers are a local, family-run business and are the new coffee suppliers for the college’s Landings 72 Café and Restaurant.

On Wednesday 10 January, Level 2 Café Culture students at the college took part in a coffee competition to mark the beginning of the new partnership with Coffee Brothers, judged by two representatives from the business. The students were challenged to make a coffee that based on a theme of their choosing. The themes ranged from holidays to destinations, and included Paddington Bear, Christmas and more.

The winner was Wiktoria Piwowarska who created a Barbie themed strawberry bubble tea and strawberry milkshake. Second place went to Maddie Bilski, who made a butterscotch latte and flamed orange cappuccino based on a Paddington Bear theme. Third place was awarded to Jersey Lamb, who created a shaken red velvet flat white as a take on Kanye West’s album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

Manager of Landings 72’s Café and Deli, Rosey Craven said:

“The competition was an opportunity for students to work on a creative brief, testing their barista skills and ability to think outside the box. It was also a chance for the students to build their confidence and have some fun. Thank you to Coffee Brothers for taking the time to visit the college and judge the competition.”

Brad Cooper, Director of Coffee Brothers was one of the judges in attendance. Speaking about the competition and the new partnership, he said:

“We are very proud to partner with our local college and loved being part of the competition to mark the start of our collaboration with Kirklees College. We enjoyed tasting the student’s coffees and are looking forward to what’s to come during our work with the college.”

Landings 72 Café, Deli and Restaurant is open to members of the public Monday – Friday. To find out more about opening times and to see their themed evening menus, please click here.

Published in