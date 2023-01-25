Calderdale College to host employer information events to encourage apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week

Calderdale College is inviting local engineering, manufacturing, and construction businesses to attend its upcoming employer information events, designed to educate local SMEs about the benefits of apprenticeships and how they can easily introduce them into their business.

The free-to-attend information events will take place during National Apprenticeship Week (6th – 12th February 2023), offering a perfect opportunity for employers to discover how they can grow their business through apprenticeships.

The first event is aimed at construction businesses and will be held at Calderdale College on Tuesday 7th February between 5pm and 7pm, while a second networking event aimed at employers in the engineering and manufacturing sector will be held at the College’s Engineering Centre on Friday 10th February between 1pm and 4pm.

Both events give employers the chance to speak with the College’s experienced apprenticeship team about how they can support them to introduce apprenticeships, as well as helping them to understand the different types of funding and support available to them.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other business owners, and to take a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities where their apprentices would be training.

For those interested in introducing apprenticeships or improving the quality of those that they already offer, the information sessions are also a great opportunity to find out more about the free support and training on offer through Calderdale College’s Collaborative Apprenticeships project.

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers and businesses can take advantage of the funding until September 2023.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said:

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to introduce and nurture fresh young talent, but for many businesses, they just don’t know where to start.

“That’s why we’re hosting two brilliant employer information events during National Apprenticeship Week, aiming to simplify the process of introducing apprenticeships for construction, manufacturing and engineering businesses. Not only will attendees get to speak with our expert team, who can advise on identifying the right apprenticeships for you, but businesses will also be able to share stories and ideas amongst themselves.

“We’d encourage any employer working in these sectors who is hoping to introduce apprenticeships, or even improve the ones they currently have, to come along and find out more about our employer services and what funding could be available to you, including the free training and support made accessible through projects like Collaborative Apprenticeships.”

For more information about Calderdale College’s Employer Information Event for construction businesses (Tues 7th Feb, 5-7pm) and to register your interest, please visit here.

For more information about Calderdale College’s Employer Information Event for engineering and manufacturing businesses (Fri 10th Feb, 1-4pm) and to register your interest, please visit here.

To find out about the Collaborative Apprenticeships project and to register your interest in the free training and support, please visit here.

