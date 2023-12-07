Cambridge Regional College and Vindis Group mark new Automotive Retail Partnership for student progression.

Cambridge Regional college (CRC) has formed a new partnership with the family owned automotive retailer Vindis Group, to generate awareness of career opportunities across their network of businesses spanning Cambridgeshire and six neighbouring counties, with the aim of appealing to students and nurturing new talent from the college.

As Automotive Retail Partner to the college, it will see the family-owned business, founded in 1960 by Frank Vindis, a former World War II Czech spitfire pilot, promote job opportunities in the motor vehicle sector.

The formal start of the partnership was marked with a fleet of stunning vehicles visiting the Cambridge campus site in Milton. The event included interviewing the Motor Vehicle students for placements at Vindis Group.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing took place at the college and builds on an already productive relationship which has seen Vindis engage and interview students over several years, bringing former students, now employees, back to the college to talk about their experiences and transition in to working life.

CRC’s mission, as part of the partnership, is to transform lives and create prosperity by delivering technical and professional education that meets the needs of the students, employers and communities in Cambridgeshire and surrounding areas. Whilst, expertly serving employers and communities and empowering students to excel. Vindis will help develop the transition from an education setting to a work environment, provide guest speakers and industry experts to deliver talks to students, and support CRC in shaping the curriculum to meet employer needs by attending employer forums and providing insight into employment trends.

Maureen Horan, Assistant Principal – Employer Engagement, International & Commercial Operations said:

“It is an honour for our college to join forces with such a renowned brand

like Vindis, providing exceptional insights and pathways into the world of work for our automotive students.

“Through 3–6-month internships for Level 3 qualified Motor Vehicle students (PDI, HVT, Service Internships), Vindis will have access to students to build their succession planning pipeline at local car centres, and we cannot wait to see the results of the programme and to see the impact our skilled students will have.”

Jamie Vindis, Vindis Group Managing Director said:

“At Vindis Group we are incredibly excited to be partnering with Cambridge Regional College. As an organisation we believe that we are only as good as the exceptional people we employ and through this partnership we will have the opportunity to help individuals from local communities with a passion for automotive find their start in the industry.

Cambridge Regional College has a history of producing excellent students, many of which have already found a home at Vindis Group and it’s a privilege that we can play a part in shaping the next generation of automotive specialists.”

Joe Rayner, Vindis Group Service Technician and CRC alumni said:

“After achieving my Level 3 IMI Motor Vehicle qualification at Cambridge Regional College, I was provided with the opportunity to work for Vindis. CRC offered me the foundations to begin my career as a Motor Vehicle Technician which Vindis have since built upon. In the 5 years of working for Vindis, I have been supported and provided opportunities to progress and gain further Motor Vehicle qualifications.

I am grateful for my experiences at both CRC and Vindis which have been invaluable in developing my knowledge and skills of the profession and progressing my career.”

