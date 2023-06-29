Cambridge Regional College, Level 3 Apprentice, takes home a win!

Nathan Pawsey, a Cambridge Regional College (CRC) Level 3 Electrical Installations Apprentice from Ely, Cambridgeshire, has won the SPARKS magazine National Competition for Electrical Installation Learner of the Year!

For over a decade, the SPARKS competition has given young electricians the opportunity to highlight their skills, celebrating the up-and-coming talent across the UK, and instilling confidence in the next generation of the electrical industry.

The first stage of the competition was a regional one-day event in Birmingham in March 2023 which Nathan won. Level 2 and 3 electrical students competed across six regional locations in England and Wales, but Nathan, who studied at Cambridge Regional College (CRC), was unbeatable!

The quality of entries meant that competition judges, which included professional electricians, were put through gruelling steps to finalise the winners. After much deliberation, six regional winners, plus the highest runner-up, went on to compete in the SPARKS Learner of the Year Finals at the Schneider Electric Innovation Hub, in Coventry in April.

Nathan said:

“I am so proud of this achievement. I could not have imagined I’d come this far! My experience at Cambridge Regional College, as an electrical apprentice, has helped me enjoy learning whilst gaining invaluable experience with my employer. Thank you to all those who helped me reach this level of professional success, I feel very honoured to have been given the award by SPARKS magazine and I look forward to what lies ahead for me.”

Zoe Tanner, Managing Director at SPARKS, said:

“Congratulations to this year’s winner and runner-up! A massive well done to everyone who competed this year across the six regional heats. We are thrilled to see SPARKS Learner of the Year grow year after year, and it’s encouraging to see the competition being supported by so many big names from the industry. It is a fantastic way for young electricians to build their confidence and take pride in their hard work. Now more than ever is the time to support the next generation of the industry.”

The course Nathan undertook at CRC enabled him to work in the electrical industry having gained in-depth skills and knowledge. The college’s mission is to transform lives and create prosperity by delivering technical and professional education that meets the needs of students, employers and communities in Cambridgeshire and the surrounding area. They work with over one thousand employers both in the region and nationally and is rated as the number 1 provider in the region in terms of apprenticeship employer satisfaction.

Cambridge Regional College is a leading further education college with campuses in Cambridge and Huntingdon. The college is graded Good by Ofsted and Strong for Skills.

It provides a wide range of vocational learning opportunities for students leaving school with vocational study programmes, apprenticeships, and higher education through to adults looking to upskill, gain qualifications, get back into the workforce or take up a new hobby.

