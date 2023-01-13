Cardiff and Vale College and Sgil Cymru’s television and film apprenticeship shortlisted for AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2023

A unique film and television production apprenticeship run by Cardiff and Vale College with Sgil Cymru has made it to the finals of the UK-wide apprentice awards.

The apprenticeship, CRIW, has seen CAVC shortlisted in the FE Week and AELP AAC Apprenticeship Awards in the Creative and Design Apprenticeship Provider of the Year category.

Television and film production is booming in the Capital Region, and CAVC joined forces with Sgil Cymru to create a bilingual apprenticeship which gives people direct behind the scenes experience of the dynamic and flexible freelance work at the heart of the industry. Each apprentice gains a year’s experience across of different placements on various productions, working alongside world-class professionals and complete with a Level 3 apprenticeship in Creative and Digital Media.

CRIW apprentices have worked on placements with the BBC, Real SFX, Y Golau, Urban Myths, BlackLight TV and Gorilla. They have worked on productions such as Hidden 3, Extinction, War of the Worlds, A Million Days, Casualty, Havoc and the Pact II. Success rates for the programme run at more than 90%.

The Line Producer on the Pact II said: “Every CRIW apprentice we have employed and trained on our jobs has gone on to gain further employment with us. This is such a crucial scheme as the apprentices can move from production to production much like the freelance roles they will go on to throughout their career.

“This teaches them the skills they will need and helps them make contacts in the industry. We have established a fantastic working relationship with Sgil Cymru.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “We’re over the moon to be shortlisted for an AAC Apprenticeship Award.

“Working with Sgil Cymru, the Welsh Government and Creative Wales we have developed a sector-leading apprenticeship programme for people wanting to get first-hand experience of an industry which is a huge growth area for Wales, and the Capital Region in particular. This programme offers a fantastic opportunity for young people to really immerse themselves in the industry for a year, gaining valuable insights and experience along the way.”

