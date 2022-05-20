Cardiff and Vale College chosen to host WorldSkills UK Finals￼

Owen Mathias Photography

Cardiff and Vale College has been chosen to be the only Welsh college to host WorldSkills UK National Finals in November – and it will host more competitions than any other UK college.

Six venues have been selected across the UK to host the finals, and CAVC will host 14 of the 62 contests. The country’s top students and apprentices will be brought together to compete across a wide range of disciplines.

Designed by industry experts, WorldSkills UK competitions help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills. Medal winners could also be in with a chance of representing Team UK at the international WorldSkills Finals, known as the ‘skills olympics’, to be held in France in 2024.

CAVC will host WorldSkills UK Finals in:

Foundation Skills: Health and Social Care

Health and Social Care

Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Foundation Skills: Hairdressing

Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services

Digital Media Production

Foundation Skills: Catering

Foundation Skills: Media

Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle

Aircraft Maintenance

Automotive Body Repair

Automotive Refinishing

Automotive Technology

Heavy Vehicle Engineering

CAVC will also run events highlighting the vast range of courses it has to offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts. There will also be special online broadcasts featuring live finals action, as well as interviews with previous winners, experts and careers advisors.

The winners will be announced by Steph McGovern in a special live medal ceremony show from her Packed Lunch studio on 25th November.

Welsh WorldSkills UK Delegate and Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale College Mike James said: “We are delighted to be hosting the WorldSkills UK Finals in November. At CAVC we have a long and successful association with WorldSkills, and this is an excellent opportunity to bring together employers and the best young talent in the UK in our top class facilities.

“We can also take this opportunity to act as ambassadors for skills development in a wide range of sectors and industries, highlighting possible career paths to young people.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of the competitors the very best of luck in what will be a thrilling contest.”

