Career Colleges Trust launches its Digital Construction Framework into Langley College as it steps up its drive to address the growing labour shortages and lack of skilled workers in construction

Career Colleges Trust (CCT) welcomes The Windsor Forest Colleges Group to its network of colleges delivering the Digital Construction Framework, sponsored by Sir Robert McAlpine, designed to develop the skills and talent needed by the construction sector. The employer-led framework will be embedded in Langley College’s Construction Curriculum to boost training in sector-appropriate operational-level digital literacy, preparing learners to enter the sector work-ready.

The CCT Framework has been created with the input of industry experts specifically to address the skills gap, which continues to widen. In a recent survey by Balfour Beatty and the Supply Chain Sustainability School, 96% of respondents said that they are experiencing a shortfall in access to skilled talent, specifically relating to digital, sustainability, carbon and other related roles. And in other research, the CECA found that UK’s infrastructure sector is being hampered by a lack of skilled workers with 75% of firms struggling to attract and recruit the talent needed to keep up with innovation and change.

Graeme Forrest, Curriculum Director, Construction for The Windsor Forest Colleges Group explained:

“It’s imperative that educators and employers work together to address the persistent gap in skills and keep up with demands in technology, innovation, sustainability, and modern building methods. Construction is an exciting industry full of great career opportunities, and we are focused on working with the right partners to make sure our students are work-ready and trained in the skills needed by employers. A reason why we are working with Career Colleges Trust to embed high-level digital skills into our curriculum.”

“We’re looking forward to working with Career Colleges Trust and the employer board to offer our students and staff a range of CPD, webinars and the opportunity for site visits. The involvement of industry experts will help inform our curriculum content and prepare our students for the world of work, so they leave us prepared and skilled for the construction jobs of the future.”

Graeme continued: “On top of the new Digital Construction Employer-led Curriculum, our new Green Skills Training Academy will specifically train a skilled workforce in green jobs essential for the retrofitting of the Green Economy. The Academy will provide industry-relevant training in environmentally friendly energy systems, and will support collaborative work between employers and educators, to target emerging green occupations.”

Career College’s CEO, Bev Jones, said:

“Welcoming Langley College to our network of colleges that are leading the way in Digital Construction education is great news for learners, industry, and employers alike. The skills gap has been persistent for years – a reason we are addressing this head-on via our Digital Construction Project, funded by Sir Robert McAlpine.

“The labour and skills challenge faced by the construction sector continues to gather momentum as technology, sustainability, and innovation in modern building methods gather pace and are changing the workforce skills needed. And to make sure that the UK doesn’t stall progress in building tomorrow’s world, it’s vital for educators, industry, government, and professional bodies to align and collaborate. Our digital framework aims to play an active role in connecting employers and educators to equip students with what they need to take up the exciting careers that construction offers.”

