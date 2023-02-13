Celebrating Apprenticeships and 2023 Award Winners

In recognition of the incredible contribution apprenticeships bring to our economy, Newbury College and University Centre Newbury (UCN) have been utilising National Apprenticeship Week (6 – 12 February 2023) to highlight some outstanding examples of excellence with their annual Apprenticeship Awards.

Winners were announced during the week on the Newbury College and UCN social media channels alongside videos and interviews with employers and apprentices, showcasing how they benefit from utilising apprenticeships to progress their businesses and careers.

Dr Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships, UCN and Newbury College, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise the hard work and commitment of our apprentices, employers, and their supporting network. We are proud to announce our 2023 award winners and celebrate their success.

“Apprenticeships now more than ever develop skills for life and enable businesses to recruit and upskill staff with the practical skills and underpinning knowledge that future-proofs their businesses. It is vital we highlight the opportunities apprenticeships bring and showcase and support businesses and apprentices reaping the benefits of apprenticeship programmes.”

The winners are:

Best Apprentice in a Small Business – Ben Anidjah, Run3D

Best Apprentice in a Medium Business – Nina Clay, Rocking Horse Nursery

Best Apprentice in a Large Business – Joseph Booker, Kerridge Commercial Systems

Best Development Coach – Jude Buckell, Newbury College

Best Workplace Mentor – Simon Hibberd, Pall Europe

Best Tutor – Chris Bidgood, University Centre Newbury

Employer Recognition Award (Small Business) – Aligra

Employer Recognition Award (Medium Business) – Rocking Horse Nursery

Employer Recognition Award (Large Business) – Thames Water

Special Award: Recognising Peer Support – Lewis Lovelock, Scotlands Ash Garage

Find out why the winners have been selected and how they are building the future with apprenticeships at bit.ly/APPWIN23

Newbury College is creating opportunities to transform lives and has supported the local economy with innovative apprenticeship programmes for nearly 75 years. The apprenticeship programmes offered by Newbury College and UCN are performing at 16.1% above the national average overall, with the apprenticeship standard achievement rate at 28.5% above.

Together, Newbury College and UCN are supporting local people and employers to explore opportunities that develop a strong, knowledgeable workforce; meet the changing needs of the economy; encourage career development; and enable them to build skills for life.

