Celebrating our apprentices and employers: National Apprenticeship Week case studies

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) has been interviewing a number of its employers and apprentices to ask them about their apprenticeship experience. By sharing both the employer and apprentice perspective, these video case studies highlight the benefits of apprenticeships for the individuals who embark on one, and the businesses that employ one.

The first case study shared was from Triline Contracts Ltd, a stainless-steel company based in Slaithwaite. In the interview, Production Assistant Manager Tony Crank spoke about the benefits of apprenticeships in tackling the ageing workforce within the industry:

“We’ve got an […] ageing workforce in our business […] and there’s a gap where people are starting to retire. The best way to go about [filling the gap] is to get apprentices every year, nurture them, build up the skill set and then you’re future proofing your business.”

Employers from Marshalls also commented on the benefits of bridging the skills gap and addressing the ageing workforce through apprenticeships. Halifax Sites Engineering Manager Tony said:

“As a business we have identified that there is a huge shortage of skilled UK engineers […] Trying to bring new people into the business is far more difficult, so we decided as a business to do a massive drive to set on 15 apprentices in 2023 and we’re looking to do the same again in 2024.”

When asked what made them want to do an apprenticeship, many of the apprentices interviewed commented on the benefits of blended hands-on, practical learning with classroom-based theory lessons.

Level 3 Mechatronics Maintenance Apprentice at Aqualand, Elliott said the main reason he wanted to do an apprenticeship was because “I learn a lot more by physically doing something, rather than just having someone sitting and talking to you.”

Another key benefit to apprenticeships that came up in multiple interviews was the way apprenticeships make people ‘work-ready’. Aimee, Level 3 Laboratory Technician at Orean Personal Care, said that it was the fact that an apprenticeship would make her “already prepared for working” straight away was the main thing that attracted her to the programme.

Thank you to Marshalls, Orean Personal Care, Accu, Aqualand Industries, Triline and YSS for taking part.

