Celebration of Skills as Team Wales Torch Visits College on Road to WorldSkills Finals

COLEG CAMBRIA welcomed the Team Wales torch to Deeside today (Thurs), marking a key milestone on its journey across Wales.

The relay is building excitement ahead of the WorldSkills UK National Finals – hosted in Wales for the very first time this November – and shining a spotlight on the road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, known globally as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Across Wales, colleges have joined together to celebrate the collective effort behind Team Wales’s success in vocational skills.

These competitions begin locally with Skills Competition Wales, coordinated by the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project, before progressing to national and international levels.

At Coleg Cambria, the torch took centre stage at a ceremony bringing together competitors, learners, employers, dignitaries and the wider community to champion the value of vocational skills.

Coleg Cambria Principal Sue Price said: “It’s been a really exciting and proud moment to host the Team Wales torch here at Deeside.

“The visit symbolises not just the journey of the competitors, but the hard work, dedication and talent of learners, tutors and employers across Wales who make these achievements possible.

“Events like this highlight the importance of vocational education and the incredible opportunities it creates for young people. As we look ahead to the National Finals, we’re thrilled to see our students represent the college and showcase their skills on a national stage – they are true ambassadors for Wales.”

The WorldSkills UK Finals will take place from November 26-28, with hundreds of young people competing in over 45 skills competitions across venues in Newport, Cardiff, Bridgend and Swansea.

Hosting the National Finals in Wales for the first time positions the nation as a benchmark for excellence in skills, training, and education, while providing a platform to showcase the next generation of talent.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Skills, Culture and Social Partnership, a former apprentice and learner at Cambria, added: “We are immensely proud to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals for the first time. It is an opportunity to showcase not only the remarkable skills and talent of our young people, but also the strength of our education and training systems on a UK stage.

“The torch relay reflects the pride we all share in Team Wales’s achievements and will help inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps.

“Vocational skills are vital to our communities and our economy, and this celebration reinforces Wales’s role as a leader in skills excellence.”

Beauty Therapist finalist Evie McManus is looking forward to the competition and said: “We have all trained really hard and had incredible support from the college. I can’t wait to take part and represent Wales – it’s going to be a challenge, but a huge honour as well.”