Celt and Sion ‘inject new energy’ into Gwynedd firm Major Owen

Celt Thomas and Sion ap Pedr were the “standout candidates” for employment with local family business Major Owen after completing their studies at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.

Celt and Sion have begun their apprenticeships with the Penrhyndeudraeth firm, which provides agricultural, construction and groundcare equipment and garden machinery to both the professional and domestic sectors, as well as aftersales services such as servicing, repairs and parts.

Luke Owen-Jones, aftersales director at Major Owen, said their engineering education at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli and Dolgellau campuses had given them “a solid foundation” for success.

He said: “At the start of 2024, as part of our future planning for the business, we identified the need to invest in the next generation of engineers.

“We interviewed many exciting candidates for the two newly created apprenticeship roles within the business. Sion and Celt were the standout candidates and have injected a new energy into the business.

“Having two young, energetic, and talented apprentices who are eager to learn will be essential to our shared success.

“Many industries in Wales are in desperate need for the next generation of engineers and we are delighted to have Sion and Celt with us today.

“Their education at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has provided them with a solid foundation of experience and knowledge which helped them secure their roles with the business.

“We have enrolled them with Kubota’s official apprenticeship program where they will gain additional skills and qualifications. We look forward to a long working relationship with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and further developing the next generation of engineers in Wales and introducing them to the working world.”

Celt completed the BTEC Level 3 Enhanced Engineering Certificate at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Hafan engineering campus in his hometown of Pwllheli.

He studied engineering mathematics and science, product design and manufacture, additive manufacturing, computer-aided design, quality management systems and maintenance of mechanical systems.

Celt said: “So far working at Major Owen has been very fun and a good learning experience. I’m excited to carry on and develop my skills in the workshop. GLLM gave me a very good set of skills such as how to read and create engineering drawings, which has helped when I am assembling machines.

“I’m excited to start the Kubota apprenticeship and to meet more experienced people who I can learn more from. If I was to give someone advice it would be to not just follow the crowd – do something you know you are capable of excelling at.”

Sion, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, completed the BTEC Level 3 Enhanced Engineering Diploma at the CaMDA engineering campus in Dolgellau.

He studied further mathematics, autonomous vehicles, microcontroller systems, and power transmission and distribution systems, also completing a final-year project.

Sion said: “During the course, we learned all about the basics of engineering, such as bench fitting, machining, electrics, engines health and safety etc, all of which are applicable for my current apprenticeship, therefore giving me a good base for a start in the industry.

“So far I really enjoy working at Major Owen, particularly because of the variety of machines we work on and the people who work in the company. In future, I look forward to having my own workbench and potentially a work van.”

Asked for his advice to anyone looking to follow a similar path, Sion said: “Work hard, don’t be discouraged by being turned down because it’s a competitive field, and take every opportunity that arises for you.”

Emlyn Evans, engineering lecturer at the Pwllheli and Dolgellau campuses, said: “We are extremely pleased that again this year our students are able to develop and progress into local engineering employment after completing their engineering education with us at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.”

Noah Hutchins, programme leader for the Level 3 Enhanced Engineering courses at Pwllheli and Dolgellau, said: “We strive to develop our students’ engineering skill set in order to make them ready for the world of work.

“With the Enhanced Engineering courses our students have the opportunity to gain practical experience as part of the course.

“Each year this program is supported by many local companies offering up to 150 hours of valuable experience to each learner. Without their support the Enhanced Engineering courses could not be so successful in nurturing the talented young engineers and preparing them for the world of work.”