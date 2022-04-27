Charity chooses Uxbridge College apprentices for grants towards their studies
Engineering, Accounting and Early Years apprentices have again received grants donated by Iver United Charities.
Trustee Robin Penn came along to Uxbridge College to meet the students and award them their cheques, as well as meeting apprentice employers, and College staff involved in their training.
Apprentices chosen to receive grants of £150 each were:
- Layla-May Harvey – L3 Early Years Educator with Lilliputs Nursery
- Chantelle Hughes – L4 Professional Accounting apprentice with Age UK
- Katie Hunter – L3 Early Years Educator with Meadows Preschool
- Aron Nuthall – L4 Engineering Manufacturer Technician with Martin-Baker Aircraft
- Benjamin Parslow – L3 Electrical Installation apprentice with Whitley and Tague
Clare Miles from Age UK, Annmarie Whincup from Meadows Preschool and Carl Homes from Martin-Baker Aircraft also attended.
Iver United Charities gives out grants to local people, from a trust which began with an £100 bequest in the eighteenth century to support the apprentices of the time. Since then, several smaller charities merged into the trust, and investment income has been used in various ways, including to relieve fuel poverty, originally through distributing bags of coal in the village.
Denise Bishop, Executive Director (Interim) – Apprenticeship and Skills (Harrow College Uxbridge College), said: “Over the last decade, Iver United Charities has shown its generosity towards our apprentices in the shape of these regular grants, and we would like to say a big ‘thank-you’ yet again to them for supporting our students in this way. These grants make a real difference, giving apprentices a welcome chance to access additional books, equipment and other resources.”
HCUC Principal and CEO Dr Darrell DeSouza also welcomed the visitors and thanked the trust for the donations.
- Are you based in Iver and interested in applying for a grant? Grants are available to people living in Iver, they do not need to be a student at college. Please contact Robin Penn at ([email protected]) for further information.
