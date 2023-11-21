Chatting with David Gallagher and Elena Magrini at the FE Collective

In October 2023, FE News held its first-ever event: The FE Collective. At the event, we had the opportunity to talk to our epic speakers and scene-setters to get their thoughts on the first ever FE Collective and look to the future of the FE Sector.

Check out this epic interview with David Gallagher and Elena Magrini!

The FE Collective is a flipped conference where the audience worked together to share ideas, visions and solutions, and develop a joint plan to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the FE and Skills sector. All of which contributed to a revolutionary collaborative report, which you can find here.

Our first event was all about artificial intelligence, investing in the sector of the future and progression.

Check out David’s Interview here:

Elena Magrini’s Interview here:

Published in