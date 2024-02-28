Chichester College Group & Hall & Woodhouse launch new apprenticeship partnership

Chichester College Group and Hall & Woodhouse will be cooking up a storm together, having joined forces to deliver specialist apprenticeship training.



The two companies have teamed up to find the perfect recipe for success for chefs in the local region to build and develop their skills – opening up the possibility of better career progression in the hospitality industry.



This new training partnership will see Chichester College deliver apprenticeship training across two programmes – level 2 production chef for new and current team members at Hall & Woodhouse, while the level 3 senior production chef programme is open to current team members only.



If it’s successful, the programme – which currently covers the Sussex, Surrey & Hampshire Hall & Woodhouse houses – will be rolled out to the company’s other two regions.



Paul Rolfe, Associate Principal at Chichester College Group, said:

“This is a really exciting programme. We’re delighted to be working with the team at Hall & Woodhouse to meet their training needs.



“Our apprenticeship team and chef lecturers have worked closely with the team at Hall & Woodhouse to ensure we’re able to deliver a bespoke training package that meets their needs and gives their chefs the qualifications they need to be able to progress.



“The whole hospitality sector has faced a perfect storm of challenges in recent years – a global pandemic, cost of living crisis, rising costs – it has had to adapt and evolve and it’s great to work with employers like Hall & Woodhouse who recognise the value of investing in their team.”



Jill Meyerhoff, Head of Recruitment & Immigration at Hall & Woodhouse, added:

“Working with CCG has been amazing. We are confident that these jointly developed apprenticeship programmes will augment our internal chef career pathways and deliver in all the ways the business needs.

“Owning over 50 wonderful pubs, it makes perfect business sense to provide the best possible platform for our team members to flourish. Everybody in H&W is there for a reason and these new apprenticeship programmes are a great way of ensuring they have the opportunity and the encouragement to learn and to build on the tremendous skills and talent that they have.”