CITB welcomes newly-elected MSP to its National Construction College in Scotland

The college in Inchinnan trained 1,335 learners in the last financial year

This week, on Tuesday 14th July, Member of Scottish Parliament, Michelle Campbell, visited The Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) National Construction College (NCC) in Inchinnan, Scotland.

The NCC at Inchinnan is a nationally significant Scottish skills asset located in the constituency. While based in Inchinnan, the college serves employers and apprentices from across Scotland and plays a unique role in sustaining specialist construction skills that would otherwise not be available anywhere else in the country. Between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026, NCC Scotland trained 1,335 learners.

MSP Campbell toured the NCC, observing the apprentices in their craft and learning about their experiences within the industry. She also met with Ian Hughes, Engagement Director for Scotland, CITB, and John Grubb, Curriculum Manager at NCC.

Last year alone the college recruited 310 new apprentices and expects to recruit approximately 290 new starts this year. The apprentices are training across three categories including construction occupations, plant mechanics, and access (scaffolding).

CITB is currently the only provider of apprenticeship training in Scotland for 9 of the 11 apprenticeship qualifications delivered at the college. Without NCC Scotland, many Scottish employers would have no domestic training route for several specialist occupations.

Michelle Campbell, Member of Scottish Parliament, said:

“I was delighted to visit CITB’s National Construction College in Inchinnan in Renfrew to see at first hand the tremendous work being carried out by young, highly-skilled individuals pursuing a career within Scottish construction.

“The training centre at Inchinnan offers excellent facilities for both young apprentices and adult upskilling and is the only one of its type in Scotland offering specialist training for Scotland’s construction workforce.

“Fully funded by private sector construction employers via the CITB levy, the NCC is a genuine example of how employers in Scotland, ably supported by CITB, can ensure much needed specialist occupations within the construction sector are maintained and remain an integral part of Scotland’s long-term economic and social priorities.”

Ian Hughes, Engagement Director (Scotland), at CITB, said:

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to have MSP Michelle Campbell come and witness the great work at our National Construction College in Inchinnan and showcase first-hand the vital role it plays in developing the next generation of Scotland’s construction workforce.

“The college provides specialist training that supports employers across the country and helps learners gain the skills, confidence and experience needed for successful careers in construction.

“With CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook forecasting that the Scottish construction industry needs 2,590 extra workers each year from 2026 to 2030, it’s important that policymakers can see first-hand the value of investing in skills and apprenticeships to help meet Scotland’s future construction needs”

In the 2025-2026 Financial Year, CITB provided £68 million in Apprenticeship Grants.