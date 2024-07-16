Clare Boden-Hatton’s EPA 2024 Interview

The Federation of Awarding Bodies held their annual EPA 2024 Conference and Exhibition, on Monday 1st July at Warwick Conferences.

We were delighted to be joined by over 120 delegates at our flagship annual EPA event, sponsored by Skilltech Solutions. In the morning sessions, delegates heard from industry leaders, experts, and innovators discussing what really works in the apprenticeships eco-system. The discussion focused around the ‘5 Cs’ ; the key considerations to effective EPA delivery: capacity, consistency, competence, cost and collaboration.

Delegates also heard updates on the future of EPA, and enjoyed thought-provoking debate on leading change within end-point assessment to ensure the model remains fit-for-purpose, value for money and above all, independent.

During the conference, we took some time out to speak to Clare Boden-Hatton, Managing Consultant at MH&A: