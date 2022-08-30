Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Class of 2022 celebrate results at Bradford College

Bradford College August 30, 2022
Bradford College student Hanin Abouelela who received five grade 9s (the equivalent of A*) for GCSE Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Maths and English.

Bradford College celebrated the hard work of Level 2 students as the Class of 2022 collected GCSE and BTEC results (25 August 2022).

Students went online to discover their grades and came in to College to celebrate, get guidance on their next steps, and enrol. 

Among the elated students were Hanin Abouelela, who received five grade 9s (the equivalent of A*) for GCSE Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Maths and English. Hanin now plans to progress on to A Levels.

Hanin moved to England in 2020 from Canada but is originally from Egypt. She said: 

“I felt very supported by the college! Even through Covid when the teachers could not perform practical lessons, they always where on hand with videos to show us how the experiment would go. The library was also very good and supported me in my learning as they had all the textbooks that I needed.” 

School leavers can now progress to Bradford College courses such as A Levels, Fast Track to T Levels, Trade & Professional training like hairdressing and uniformed services, or Apprenticeships. Other students may use results to progress their careers or move sectors. 

This year, GCSE Physics received a 95.7% pass rate, Chemistry 91.1%, and Sociology 90%. Overall, the College’s 16-18 GCSE pass rate was 85.9%, up by 2.1% from the last time the College ran exams in 18/19.

Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum, said:
“Despite challenging circumstances over the last few years, our students have shown true resilience and determination to get to this point and complete their exams. I wish them every success going forwards.

“I’d also like to thank our staff for working so hard to help these students catch up on their vital studies. Whatever students choose next, Bradford College is ready to support them on their journey as we continue to transform lives in the region.”

Bradford College uses a Guarantee Scheme to safeguard a place for all young people aged 16 to 18 – regardless of their entry point into further education or additional support needs.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
