College and University sign new partnership agreement focused on growth, skills and prosperity

A partnership agreement, which aims to develop skills to enable growth and prosperity for North East Wales and beyond has been signed by Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University.

Focused on producing a highly skilled workforce, through development of skills, innovation and being responsive to the demands of industry and the public sector, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will see the two institutions work more closely aligned, in order to create a more joined up tertiary education system.

The agreement formalises both institutions to leverage strengths and harness their combined experience and resources.

Together, they will work more collaboratively to inspire the community’s next generation to train in the skills required for the region’s industries, as well as provide upskilling and reskilling essential to enable industry to grow, attract new talent and reduce unemployment.





Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said: “We are delighted to be further strengthening our working relationship with Coleg Cambria through the signing of this partnership agreement.





“Both Wrexham University and Coleg Cambria have crucial roles to play in driving the skills eco-system here in North East Wales, and a more joined up system approach is definitely a step in the right direction to enable growth and leverage further investment in our region.

“Through our strong partnered approach, collectively we will co-create solutions to unlock the potential of our region through innovative models to support the development of a highly skilled workforce.





“This is an exciting new era for not only ourselves at the University and Coleg Cambria – but also the city of Wrexham. Global awareness of the city has sky-rocketed– so we have a unique chance to leverage this to further enhance Wrexham’s reputation as an exceptional place to study, work and live.



“Ultimately, we have a shared goal, which is to equip young people in our community and the region we serve with the necessary skills needed for success in a modern economy, and in turn, drive growth and prosperity here in North East Wales and further afield.





Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, added: “Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University are looking to develop a strong and successful partnership that is set to grow even stronger over the coming years.





“Together we have educated, supported and inspired generations of learners in North East Wales and beyond, forging close links with business and industry, creating sustainable career opportunities and widening access to highly skilled academic and apprenticeships pathways for people of all ages.



“We will work collaboratively with our current and future employers to identify skills for the future to enable us to provide highly skilled jobs in a strengthening local economy and inspire our communities to upskill and reskill into what will be evolving careers.





“By signing this Memorandum of Understanding we are building on solid foundations and demonstrating our commitment to students, ensuring they are confident, capable and fully prepared for the world of work when moving on to the next chapter in their lives.





“And we do so at a pivotal time for Wrexham and the local area. The city’s profile has never been higher, and it is now time to inspire the current and next generation.





“We will capitalise on this exciting and uplifting era in collaboration, developing new, bilingual strategies, unifying stakeholders, removing barriers, and joining forces to focus on what is the number one priority for both Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University – providing access to quality education and training for all.”



