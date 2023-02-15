College celebrates Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony as part of National Apprenticeship Week and Apprenticeship Week Wales 2023.

The special event, hosted by BBC Wales Scrum V Live’s Ross Harries at the Tycoch Campus, was held to honour the outstanding commitment and dedication of the College’s apprentices and employer partners from across Wales and England.

“Today, apprenticeships are a key priority for many employers in terms of meeting the skills needed to develop and grow their businesses, and I am delighted that, especially in recent years, the College has been able to increase our provision and support in response to this demand,” says Principal Mark Jones. “Indeed, it is still less than four years since the College and Swansea Council brought their separate programmes together – under the leadership of the College – and since then the number of programmes and apprentices has doubled in size.

“But at the same time, I am also delighted to report that the quality of the provision has also continued to improve.

“In addition, our apprentices, staff, and programmes have been recognised at the Wales Apprenticeship Awards, the UK Apprenticeship Awards and the UK FE College Awards.”

Many thanks to the Gorseinon Campus Jazz Band, led by Simon Prothero, for providing the arrival entertainment, and our Level 3 Theatre Production Arts students, led by Adrian Hocking, for their fantastic work on the set, lighting and sound.

The event was part of a wide range of activities the College organised to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and Apprenticeship Week Wales.

On 8 February, the College held its first ever open evening especially for people who are interested in apprenticeships. The event was a great success, with over 200 attending to chat with lecturers and employers.

