Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

College celebrates Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Gower College Swansea February 15, 2023
0 Comments
Gower College Swansea's prestigious Apprenticeship Awards took place once again on Tycoch Campus, Monday February 6 following two years of being hosted online due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Hosted by BBC sports presenter Ross Harries, the event celebrated the achievements of apprentices, employers, and tutors in Wales and England.

Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony as part of National Apprenticeship Week and Apprenticeship Week Wales 2023.

The special event, hosted by BBC Wales Scrum V Live’s Ross Harries at the Tycoch Campus, was held to honour the outstanding commitment and dedication of the College’s apprentices and employer partners from across Wales and England.

“Today, apprenticeships are a key priority for many employers in terms of meeting the skills needed to develop and grow their businesses, and I am delighted that, especially in recent years, the College has been able to increase our provision and support in response to this demand,” says Principal Mark Jones. “Indeed, it is still less than four years since the College and Swansea Council brought their separate programmes together – under the leadership of the College – and since then the number of programmes and apprentices has doubled in size.

“But at the same time, I am also delighted to report that the quality of the provision has also continued to improve.

“In addition, our apprentices, staff, and programmes have been recognised at the Wales Apprenticeship Awards, the UK Apprenticeship Awards and the UK FE College Awards.”

Many thanks to the Gorseinon Campus Jazz Band, led by Simon Prothero, for providing the arrival entertainment, and our Level 3 Theatre Production Arts students, led by Adrian Hocking, for their fantastic work on the set, lighting and sound.

The event was part of a wide range of activities the College organised to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and Apprenticeship Week Wales.

On 8 February, the College held its first ever open evening especially for people who are interested in apprenticeships. The event was a great success, with over 200 attending to chat with lecturers and employers.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , , , , ,
Gower College Swansea

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .