College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Solihull College & University Centre and Stratford-upon-Avon College kicked off National Apprenticeship Week with an Apprenticeship Celebration Event which saw partner employers and apprentices from various industries network and share good practice.

The event was attended by several representatives from different organisations such as Hogarths Hotel, the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), West Atlantic and many more.

The College’s Employer Services Team is dedicated to creating and fostering strong partnerships with local industry and ensuring that apprentices are provided with first class apprenticeship opportunities.

Director of Higher Education, Apprenticeships & Employer Engagement, Mary Younan comments:

“We were delighted to host the National Apprenticeship week event for 2023 with our apprentices and their employers. We are proud of our hard-working apprentices and the progress they are making at their workplace. We value our partnership with employers; this is vital to our strategic plan and in meeting the skills agenda.”

The College’s Principal, Dr Rebecca Gater began the event by shining a light on the hard work and commitment the apprentices devote to their programme and thanked employers for their continued partnership.

Pritti Shoker from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and Ian Buckle from Ardencote Manor Hotel delivered talks to the guests, emphasising the positive impact that apprenticeship programmes have, not just on the apprentices themselves but also on the organisations they work for and the local economy.

The College has a proud legacy of placing hundreds of apprentices with employers across the West Midlands and Warwickshire with success rates continuing to soar.

