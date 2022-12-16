College helps drive business growth with fully funded technical training

Employers are being given a helping hand to fuel their business growth in 2023 with the offer of free technical training courses.

Middlesbrough College is launching a series of fully funded, short courses in the welding and automotive industries, designed to upskill employees and futureproof companies’ workforces.

It’s all part of the College’s successful bid, secured through the Department for Education’s Strategic Development Fund, in partnership with other colleges, universities and training providers across the region.

Middlesbrough College secured £500k in funding to reshape its teaching and training provision, updating its facilities in preparation for the rollout of local skills improvement plans.

Its new automotive courses will cover electric and hybrid vehicle management, maintenance and repairs, skills increasingly needed as the North East looks set to be a trailblazer in the electric vehicle sector.

Construction recently started on a new gigafactory near Sunderland’s Nissan plant, part of a wider £1billion partnership to create an electric vehicle hub supporting next-generation electric vehicle production.

Uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles is also likely to increase as new Clean Air Zones such as those in Newcastle and Gateshead are introduced in the region.

David Payne, associate director of curriculum and quality for engineering at Middlesbrough College, said:

“Our courses are designed with our business partners in mind, covering almost every area of the modern economy.

“This is a unique opportunity for business owners in our region who want to upskill their employees and futureproof their workforce, to take advantage of the free training that is on offer.

“The courses are designed to fit around home and work commitments and also open to apprentices too, giving employees the latest technical skills relevant to their ever-evolving industries.”

Launching in January 2023, the College’s new welding qualifications are designed for qualified welders experienced in the welding of pressure vessels and pressure pipework and are essential to ensuring workers meet the quality needs of their business.

The new motor vehicle courses on offer have been developed by IMI in conjunction with electric vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers and the IMI Sector Skills Council. They are the first qualifications of their kind to address electric vehicle (high voltage) technology and are essential to ensure the health and safety of individuals working with electric vehicles.

Delivered at Middlesbrough College’s £120m campus, the electric and hybrid vehicle courses cover level 2, 3 and 4 Awards and include two qualifications per programme.

David added: “Middlesbrough College already works with more than 2,000 employers across the group which includes Northern Skills and TTE.

“We’re constantly investing in our facilities and course offering to ensure we’re meeting the changing needs of local employers, helping to drive innovation and provide the skills underpinning the region’s success.

“These new courses are essential for local employers who want to fuel their business growth and we’d love to hear from anyone who could benefit from the free training on offer.”

The College’s successful funding bid from the DfE will see the delivery of programmes continue beyond the period of the actual development fund.

Published in