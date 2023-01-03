Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College plastering department gets accolade

Barking & Dagenham College January 3, 2023
0 Comments

Barking & Dagenham College has been recognised by the Worshipful Company of Plaisterers at the prestigious annual Plaisterers’ Training Awards.

The ceremony, which recognises the highest standards of achievement in training within the UK plastering trade, was held at Plaisterers’ Hall in the City of London. 

The Awards recognise outstanding apprentices and students, and individuals and organisations that have made a lasting contribution to training and development in plastering and interior trades.

In front of a packed audience at Plaisterers’ Hall, presented by Alderman Sir Charles Bowman of the Lord Mayors Office, the College received runner up for ‘Colleges and Independent training providers in Plastering’.

Stephen Gilbert, the Master of the Worshipful Company of Plaisterers, said:

“The Company is absolutely delighted to once again host these prestigious awards in our magnificent Hall.” 

Paul Archenoul, Plastering and Dry lining Lecturer was there to collect the plastering award and cheque for £750 on behalf of the College’s Trowel Trades department, commenting, “We’re very proud.”

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Barking & Dagenham College

