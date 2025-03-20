College quartet hungry for success in Welsh food and drink finals

COLEG CAMBRIA is hungry for success in a prestigious national food and drink competition.

Despite an “overwhelming” number of entries, the college – based in Wrexham, Llysfasi, Deeside and Northop – has four finalists in two categories at this year’s Wales Food and Drink Awards.

Iâl Bakery apprentices Naomi Spaven and Ella Muddiman, and Maelor Foods’ Belinda Rossouw, are nominees in the Rising Star section, while Niki Culkin, a Quality Manager at Knolton Farmhouse Cheese in Wrexham, will vie for the Apprentice of the Year title.

Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman congratulated the quartet and said: “I am absolutely delighted our four learners have made it to the final of the Wales Food and Drink Awards.

“Their hard work, dedication, and passion for their craft has truly paid off, I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.

“Reaching the final is a testament to their commitment and talent, it’s fantastic to see their efforts being recognised on such a prestigious platform.

“I am very much looking forward to celebrating their success – well done to you all!”

Tracy Bennett, Company Secretary for Knolton Farmhouse Cheese, added: “Niki’s knowledge and dedication are the cornerstone to our quality processes. It comes as no surprise to us that she has been shortlisted for this award.

“We are delighted to see her skills highlighted to the wider food industry and believe this recognition is truly deserved.”

From artisanal producers crafting unique flavours to sustainability pioneers driving change, the diversity of this year’s finalists reflects the rich landscape of the Welsh food and drink sector.

A total of 88 entrepreneurs, institutions, apprentices and businesses have been shortlisted across 16 categories.

Supported by Castell Howell, the winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Thursday May 22.

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, said: “Every finalist represents the best of Wales. Their passion is the driving force behind an industry that continues to thrive and push boundaries.

“We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing producers and industry champions at the awards evening in May.”

Chair of Judges Rhys Iley added: “The sheer passion and dedication behind each entry is truly inspiring.

“The incredible products, stories, and innovation made the shortlisting process both exciting and incredibly challenging. It’s a testament to the strength and future of our food and drink industry in Wales.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to our fantastic finalists.”