COLLEGE SEEKS FORMER APPRENTICES TO HELP CELEBRATE JUBILEE

As part of its tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is reaching out to the local community to trace former apprentices who have studied at the college since the1950s to find out how their careers have progressed.

The origins of apprenticeships can be traced back to the days of Queen Elizabeth I when they were first introduced as a seven-year scheme in 1563. By the early 20th century England was training around 340,000 apprentices, and by the 1950s, apprenticeships were the main route into engineering, manufacturing, and construction jobs. During the 1960s, more than a third of young men started their working life as an apprentice.

In 1994, ‘modern apprenticeships’ were re-launched, and their development has progressed through new and improved frameworks, and more recently, standards. In 2019/20, there were almost 720,000 apprentices in training and the most popular apprenticeships are now in business, administration and law, as well as health, public services and care.

NWSLC is keen to hear from previous apprentices who studied with the college during the Queen’s reign and would like to hear your stories about how your apprenticeship helped to kickstart your career or business.

Chris Tullin, Assistant Principal at NWSLC said, “Apprenticeships in the 2020s look very different from the training that would have been provided at the start of the Queen’s reign. They now lead to formal qualifications, and can be started at any age, whether you are leaving school or making a career change within a new sector.

“Apprenticeships continue to evolve, and we are seeing increasingly attractive opportunities across a range of sectors to reflect changes in the employment market brought about by the pandemic and the current economic situation. An apprenticeship offers a full-time job with professional training built in. For businesses, they can be a cost-effective way to secure succession planning and boost growth.”

