College student wins national Esports championship

A student from the East London Institute of Technology, part of Barking & Dagenham College, has won the British Esports Student FIFA Championships.

David Croxford, from Lewisham, studies Esports at the College. Gaming has been a passion of David’s for many years. By the time he was 12 he was competing in Esports competitions, and he has since gone on to compete at national Esports championships.

In the British Esports Student FIFA Championships, David was competing against other students from across the UK. He went through several rounds, needing to finish in the top four in his group to go onto the next stage. He finished second and went on to play in the knockouts, winning him a place in the final.

David travelled to Nottingham to compete in the final which was live streamed on the British Esports online channel. To win the championship David had to play three games and win two. Each nail-biting game took around 15 minutes, depending on the need for extra time.

Although he lost the first game 3-2, David was quick to come back on top, winning the second game by an incredible 6-0 and the third 3-1, ensuring David was crowned the winner!

David said: “I feel great. Once I won the second game, I knew I could win, and just concentrated on that. It was great to be able to take part and I’m very proud to have won the Championship.”

Published in