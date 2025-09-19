Community hubs welcome record numbers of learners across Wrexham and Flintshire

COLEG Cambria is reinforcing its commitment to adult learning by delivering more opportunities for people across north east Wales to gain vital qualifications and digital confidence.

The college has launched a series of English, Maths and Digital Literacy sessions in Flintshire, Wrexham and St Asaph, Denbighshire, led by Curriculum Director for Adult and Work-based Learning Skills Claire Howells and Adult Learning Liaison Officer Dean Nolan.

Classes are being delivered in libraries, community centres and outreach posts, with new venues such as The Parc Community Hub at Gwersyllt Cricket Club joining an expanding list that includes Sandy Lane Community Centre (Saltney), Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove (Mold), Rivertown URC Church (Shotton), Plas Madoc Leisure Centre (Acrefair) and Brynteg Library.

“We’re committed to removing barriers and meeting learners where they are,” said Claire.

“By holding courses in accessible community spaces, we make it easier for people of all ages and backgrounds to fit learning into their daily lives. Whether for work, further study or personal growth, these skills open doors.”

The programme offers Level 2 qualifications, equivalent to a GCSE grade C, which remain a key requirement for employment and apprenticeships, as well as progression into further and higher education.

Alongside English and Maths, Cambria has widened its digital learning offer, with courses in Google Suite and How to Use Your Tablet Device now running at Gresford Methodist Hall, Maximus UK in Wrexham, Little Acton Community Centre, Ysgol Maes Y Felin, and more.

“We’ve continued to see numbers rise post-Covid, with some sites oversubscribed,” said Dean.

“The demand for upskilling is clear. Our aim is to be as flexible as possible, with venues that are convenient, connected, and supportive of working people as well as those seeking to re-enter education.”

The college’s expansion comes during Adult Learners’ Week, coordinated by the Learning and Work Institute Wales.

This year’s themes – Learner Voices, Collaboration and Connection, Skills for Work and Progression, Essential Skills, and Health and Wellbeing—reflect the spirit of Cambria’s community outreach.

Courses are designed around the learner, with personalised plans and the option to study remotely if needed.

Tutor Kate Clements said: “Not everyone is at the same level. These qualifications are GCSE-equivalent but shaped by Essential Skills Wales. We identify gaps, whether that’s fractions or punctuation, and create activities to build confidence step by step. Every learner has an individual plan that supports their goals.”

For Jen Skelly, the classes have offered a chance to refresh skills and connect socially: “I studied at Yale College in Wrexham a decade ago, and this is a way to keep my mind active. It’s also been a lovely way to meet new people – and I really do enjoy Maths.”

Abbey Humphreys is using the opportunity to prepare for a Hair and Beauty course at Yale: “I already have Maths but wanted to brush up before starting next year. The tutors are fantastic, and I’m enjoying it so much, it’s really helping my confidence.”

Meanwhile, Luke Roberts sees the courses as essential to his career path.

“I work as a support worker for people with learning difficulties, and my goal is to become a care home manager,” he said.

“I have experience and qualifications, but I need English and Maths to progress. Being dyslexic made school difficult, but learning in smaller groups with bitesize information has transformed how I focus. My employer is also very supportive, which makes a huge difference.”

The success of these courses also relies on community partnerships.

Emma Jones, Manager of The Parc Community Hub, welcomed the collaboration: “Following recent investment, we’ve increased the hub’s use for local people. Partnering with Coleg Cambria is a fantastic way to engage residents and support education, skills and wellbeing in our community.”