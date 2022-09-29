Community Renewal Fund helps develop fully funded training opportunities at Borders College

@BordersCollege is committed to investing in skills, the community, local businesses and supporting people into employment, and a UK Government-funded initiative has enabled them to develop a range of fully funded courses to support this.

The UK Community Renewal Fund (CRF) is a Government programme which aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK and provide free training opportunities to support economic recovery.

The training offered at Borders College will help equip individuals with the skills required to seize new opportunities to benefit their business needs. This includes equipping people with the skills to capitalise on opportunities and the needs of their local area to meet an increasingly green and digital economy.

Funding secured through the CRF enabled the College to launch the Sustainability Academy in January 2022, helping to research, develop and deliver training to future leaders and entrepreneurs, focussing on natural capital skills and the green economy.

The Sustainability Academy is based on four distinct projects offering a range of learning opportunities including, Natural Capital Entrepreneurship Training, Carbon Literacy, Land Estates and Green Recovery Supply chain.

Whether people are starting a business, establishing an organisation or exploring new training and upskilling opportunities, the College offers a range of learning opportunities to get them started. This includes Carbon Management Training, tailored to help reduce carbon emissions within a business, and Climate Change and Business which will help deliver sustainable social value to businesses and communities.

Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation is aimed at electricians interested in understanding how to install equipment used for charging EVs, while other sustainability-focused courses such as Introduction to Thermal Imaging, Understanding the Green House Gas Scope Emissions and How to Develop and Implement a Net-Zero Plan for your Business will help new and established businesses upskill for a greener future.

There are also programmes available in the Rural Skills sector, including Nature Skills and Ecology aimed at those who work or enjoy the countryside, helping them to develop a greater understanding of the local environment.

Local Food Production will give learners the opportunity to explore how the food they eat is produced, while the Introduction to Chicken Keeping programme will help those who currently have or intend to keep poultry.

If you are interested in finding out how the Community Renewal Fund at Borders College can help you and your business, visit the website and find out more by clicking on the following link: www.borderscollege.ac.uk/prosper

