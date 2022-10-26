Construction and engineering apprenticeships on offer as Polyteck links up with New City College

An apprenticeship programme which will bring jobs in the construction industry to young people in East London has been launched through a partnership between New City College and Polyteck.

Construction and facilities management organisation Polyteck has teamed up with the college in a bid to tackle the shortage in trade roles across the UK.

The partnership will see Polyteck offer students the opportunity to gain practical work experience across areas including electrical, plumbing and property maintenance, as well as painting and decorating.

As part of the apprenticeships, students will work in highly prestigious buildings such as the Royal Exchange in the City, Manhattan Loft Gardens in Stratford, and the luxury Buckingham Gate in SW1. They will also have the chance to work on maintenance contracts within the company’s UAE business, including the Sports City cricket stadium and Botanica Pods in Dubai and the famous leaning tower, Capital Gate in Abu Dhabi.

Designed to meet the needs of the growing business and address the engineering sector’s skills shortage, the apprenticeship programme, funded by the Apprenticeship Levy, is planned to grow to 10 apprentices next year.

Apprentices will be paid between £18-£24,000, depending on experience, while training on the job with Polyteck and attending classes at New City College’s Hackney campus in Falkirk Street.



Polyteck Chairman, Yiannakis (John) Polycarpou, said: “The UK is suffering from a major skills crisis in the engineering sector. Polyteck is aiming to get more young people interested in what can be one of the most rewarding sectors to work in. We can’t wait to welcome our first set of apprentices and show them what our sector can offer.”

The scheme is open to existing students and new applicants and on completion, apprentices will receive a qualification and job offer with Polyteck.

New City College runs construction and engineering courses for school leavers and adults, at campuses in Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Rainham and Epping Forest.

The UK has an annual shortfall of 59,000 engineers and a range of engineering roles are listed on the Migration Advisory Committee’s shortage occupation list, while the average age of an engineer in the UK is around the mid-50s, reflecting an ageing workforce that will need to be replaced.

The programme will also involve Polyteck going into schools and colleges across London boroughs to talk to students about careers in engineering and construction – as well as offering practical sessions giving young people an insight into what those careers can look like.

As part of the campaign, the company will provide tailor-made work experience programmes to those interested in learning more about the opportunities available.

The programme is in addition to an internal apprenticeship scheme Polyteck launched earlier this year, which has already seen the company take on six apprentices.

