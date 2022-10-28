Construction and Green Energy training courses to launch in Greater Manchester helping residents fast-track into new jobs

HUNDREDS of people in Greater Manchester are set to be fast-tracked into roles in construction and green energy thanks to the launch of new training programmes.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded £1.5m to five providers, who will run Skills Bootcamps to support people to build sector-specific skills. The programme is being funded through the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, with approximately £341,00 being awarded to One Manchester and £125,000 to Complete Skills Solutions. Another three providers are also set to receive funding to deliver vital training, which will be announced at a later date.

The Construction and Green Energy training courses have been designed alongside employers and aim to help people secure employment in both industries, while filling skills gaps highlighted by the sector.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital said:

“These Skills Bootcamps will help us to continue building a better Greater Manchester for everyone, giving unemployed adults or those in low-income work a chance to learn or retrain and then go on to get good, future-proof jobs and careers.

“With pressure on people’s incomes this year, one of the best ways Greater Manchester Combined Authority can help people is through courses designed with improving job prospects with local employers in mind.

“Greater Manchester is helping more people get the skills they need for good quality jobs, not just in green and construction industries but also through our other Skills Bootcamps focussed on digital skills. Training residents in Construction and Green Energy skills also helps support our work towards building a greener, fairer and more prosperous Greater Manchester.”

One Manchester’s Skills Bootcamps are being run in partnership with Morsons and B4 Box and will focus on delivering Rail Engineering and Construction skills. The construction course is a part-time course in Stockport which takes place over 12 weeks, where participants will complete training in Construction Multi-skills and learn a range of retrofitting skills.

The Rail Engineering Bootcamp is a full time three-to-four-week course based in Salford. It will provide participants with a range of skills to undertake duties across major rail projects and routine maintenance.

The Complete Skills Solutions’ Skills Bootcamps are being run in partnership with Complete Training Solutions, who focus on renewable solar energy skills training. The training will take place over four weeks, across Manchester and Liverpool.

Participants will gain both a practical and theoretical understanding of solar construction along with industry qualifications. Learners will also gain access to sector-specific employability coaching, which is designed to prepare participants for a guaranteed interview with Fieldway Group following successful completion of training.

One Manchester’s Director of Customers and Communities, Issy Taylor, said:

“We are proud to be a part of the team delivering this essential training which will help our residents to learn the skills they need for a variety of job roles.

“We are working with established training providers Morsons and B4 Box to offer the Skills Bootcamps, which are flexible and ideal for someone who is interested in working in the construction or engineering sector.

“If one of our residents is interested in joining the bootcamps but needs a bit of help with their application, our Employment and Skills service is on hand to support people with that too.”

Complete Skills Solutions Managing Director, Ian Green, said:

“We are delighted to expand our offering, enabling Greater Manchester residents to complete the Green Energy Skills Bootcamp.

“The Skills Bootcamp has been hugely successful, and we hope that success will continue in Greater Manchester. Forecasts predict considerable growth in the green construction and renewables industries, with plenty of opportunities for individuals to access sustainable employment.

“With a wealth of opportunities available, there has never been a better time to enter the green industry. The Green Energy Skills Bootcamp expansion enables us to support even more individuals to start their journey in the sector.”

Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks for those aged 19 and over which give people the opportunity to build up sector specific skills and a guaranteed interview with a local employer on completion. This programme is part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs initiatives, designed to help people onto the career ladder, transition back into work or access progression opportunities, while also helping employers meet skills needs.

Skills Bootcamps will also support individuals across priority groups including:

Low paid workers

The unemployed or out of work

Veterans

Ex-offenders

Women

Ethnic minorities

The over 50s

Those returning work after a break/maternity leave

People living with a health conditions or disabilities

